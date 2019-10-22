News updates from Hindustan Times: Infosys to hold independent probe on whistleblower allegations, says chairman Nandan Nilekani and all the latest news at this hour

india

Infosys to hold independent probe on whistleblower allegations: Chairman Nandan Nilekani

A statement by the IT services giant's chairman Nandan Nilekani to the stock exchanges on Tuesday said that company's audit committee will conduct an independent investigation on whistleblower allegations of CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy indulging in "unethical practices" to boost short-term revenue and profits.

Why Priyanka Gandhi didn’t campaign in Maharashtra, Haryana elections

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not campaign for the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections because she wanted to focus on strengthening the party in Uttar Pradesh, a leader familiar with the development said.

‘Those who cast evil eye…’: Rajnath Singh issues warning to terrorists

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said the Indian Navy has ensured that attacks like 26/11 are not repeated by maintaining a strong vigil. Singh, who was addressing the media at the Naval Commanders conference in New Delhi, said that India has never been offensive but the armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply.

‘Felt vulnerable’: American tourist bullied, duped of Rs 90,000 by touts in Delhi

An American tourist was bullied, threatened and duped of 1,294 US dollars (Rs 91,734) by members of a gang who picked him up from Delhi airport on his arrival on Friday. In his complaint to the police, George Vanmeter said as soon as he came out of the airport terminal, a man approached him and offered to drop him at his hotel in Paharganj for Rs 400.

‘To hell with the pitch’: Ravi Shastri thunders after India’s emphatic win

Ravi Shastri spoke about the changed mindset and how they always wanted to take the pitch out of the equation and build a crop of bowlers that was well-rounded in all conditions. "Our motto was to take pitches out of the equation. 'Bhaad me gaya pitch' (to hell with the pitches)," said Shastri.

The Taste With Vir: Paris may be among the world’s most expensive cities but with great chefs and cutting edge designers, the French have much to offer

In this week's column, Vir Sanghvi shares his experiences of visiting the oldest and the newest restaurants in France and what he learnt from them.

Ranveer Singh, Nayanthara, Raja Kumari: Celebrities who can’t get enough of Katrina Kaif’s make-up

Katrina Kaif has recently launched her own beauty line for those of you who are absolutely enamoured by her make-up, which is always on fleek. Kay by Katrina is the actor's brainchild and she has collaborated with actors, musicians, models and even Saina Nehwal for the campaign of her brand.

