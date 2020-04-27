News updates from Hindustan Times: Mamata Banerjee questions Centre’s lockdown move and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of making contradictory statements about the enforcement of the lockdown and said there should be greater clarity on the Union home ministry’s order on reopening shops.

Read more.

Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases

Singapore and Kuwait have emerged as the countries with the highest number of expatriate Indians infected by the Coronavirus, accounting for more than half of the 6,200 such infections reported from across the world, people familiar with developments said on Monday.

Read more.

Kerala for partial nationwide lockdown till May 15, seeks financial relief

The Kerala government wants the lockdown, in place to check the spread of coronavirus disease, to be extended partially till May 15 and sought an exclusive Covid-19 financial relief from the Centre to compensate Rs 80,000 crore loss it suffered during the shutdown.

Read more.

Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19

A 57-year-old head constable attached with the Kurla traffic division of Mumbai Police, who was denied admission in four civic hospitals died of Covid-19 on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at Parel’s King Edward Memorial Hospital. This is the third death due to coronavirus from the Mumbai police force in the last 48-hours.

Read more.

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said on Monday. The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and heavy firearms in Silikote, Churunda and Tilawari areas of Uri sector in Baramulla district, they said. There were no reports of any casualties so far, the officials said.

Read more.

‘From my personal experience…’: UK PM Boris Johnson returns to work after covid bout

In his first day back at work UK PM Boris Johnson said the country was beginning to ‘turn the tide’. Boris Johnson returned to work after suffering from covid-19. While speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson argued that lifting the lockdown too soon would allow a second spike of infections. He also hinted that the country was approaching end of 1st phase of the conflict. Watch the full video for more details.

Watch video here.

No hike in school fees this year, says UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

In a major relief to parents, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday directed all private schools across Uttar Pradesh not to hike fees in this academic session in view of the lockdown. The decision was taken in a meeting with secondary education department officials.

Read more.

‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’

Top athletes talk to HT about their experience of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. This is CS Santosh, India’s most accomplished rallyist. He is the first Indian to both compete and complete the Dakar Rally and has taken part in the world’s most celebrated and dangerous rally every year since 2015.

Read more.

Fan asks Kapil Sharma why he no longer posts angry tweets, comedian says ‘tamasha dekhne walo me se ho aap’

Gone are the days when Kapil Sharma would vent out his frustration on Twitter. His newfound calm on social media prompted a fan to tell him during an Ask Me Anything session that it has been a while since he angrily tweeted something.

Read more.