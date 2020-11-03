News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi finishes campaigning for third and final phase of Bihar polls and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:02 IST

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Democracy rejects dynastic rule,’ says PM as he ends campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up the campaign for the third and final phase of the ongoing Bihar polls, which are slated to be held on November 7 (Saturday), on Tuesday. He once again targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, who are part of the Grand Alliance (GA), or the mahagathbandhan, which also includes the Left parties, during the campaign and also tried to woo the women voters by thanking them for their continued support to him. Read more

Delhi riots case: Accused say they’re denied basic facilities, court calls for jail inspection

A Delhi court on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the city prison authorities after seven out of 15 accused in the conspiracy case related to the north-east Delhi riots alleged that they were being denied basic facilities like warm clothes and slippers. Read more

Goa: Amid protests against railway line, minister says coal handling won’t be expanded

Amid protests against the expansion of the railway line from Goa to Karnataka, state environment Nilesh Cabral said the government has no plans for expanding the coal handling capacity. Cabral admitted that while consultants had recommended the expansion of the capacity, those plans had been shelved. Read more

Fresh Covid cases dip, but high number of critical patients worries Pune administration

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday (November 1) reported 377 new Covid positives and 579 critical patients with 335 on oxygen support and 244 in ICU without ventilator. The high number of critical cases has left the concerned administration to appeal to doctors to focus on these patients to bring down the case fatality rate which continues to be over 2.6% as recorded on Sunday for the city. Read more

France to reinstate Paris evening curfew as Covid-19 worsens

The French government will reimpose an evening curfew on Paris, and possibly the Ile-de-France region around the capital, to tackle worsening Covid-19 figures, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday. The evening curfew on Paris, which would start at 9 pm, would come on top of a new, national lockdown imposed last week by President Emmanuel Macron, Attal said. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘We know how funny this game is,’ Ajinkya Rahane reveals what Ricky Ponting had said to him before the season

Delhi Capitals were in spot of bother on Monday as they needed to win to seal their position in the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs. They had lost their last four and the batsmen were struggling to get going. In their run-chase of 153, DC lost Prithvi Shaw early and it looked like things could go downhill for the team. But DC had put their faith in the experience of Ajinkya Rahane. Read more

Kajal Aggarwal drops more unseen pics from pre-wedding festivities. See here

Kajal Aggarwal is now married to Gautam Kitchlu who even introduced her as Mrs Kitchlu on Instagram after their dream wedding on October 30. Kajal has now been updating her fans with all the pre-wedding festivities like satsang and gaur pooja that preceded the highly guarded wedding at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Read more

Karwa Chauth 2020: Significance, Date and Muhurat Time

Karwa Chauth 2020, is a popular Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in Northern India, and this year the festival will be celebrated across the country on November 4. The festival is a celebration of marriage, during which the wife fasts for the day as prayer for a healthy and long life for her husband. Read more

US election 2020: Wondering why paneer tikka is trending on Twitter? Here’s the reason

Amid US Elections 2020, tons of things are trending on Twitter. If you’ve been on the micro-blogging platform recently, you may have noticed paneer tikka is among them too. In case you’re wondering why, it’s thanks to a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. Read more

Mercedes launches ‘Made-in-India’ AMG GLC 43 Coupe at ₹76.70 lakh

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday officially brought AMG closer home to India by launching its first locally-assembled peformance sports car - AMG GLC 43 Coupe - at ₹76.70 lakh (ex showroom). This marks the start of local assembly of AMG products from Mercedes at its Chakan plant near Pune. Read more