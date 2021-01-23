News updates from HT: Rajasthan BJP’s core group underlines efforts to bridge differences and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan BJP’s core group underlines efforts to bridge differences

Rajasthan BJP's core group comprising 12 members and four special invitees has been formed, putting an end to speculations over former chief minister and national vice-president Vasundhara Raje's political future in the state.

'True friend': US praises India for sending Covid-19 vaccines to other countries

The United States on Friday praised India for its role in furthering global health amid the coronavirus pandemic and described the country as the "true friend" for using its pharmaceutical sector to help people across the world.

Over 3 lakh people vaccinated in a single day for the first time: Govt

More than 300,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day for the first time on Friday, with 13,90,592 inoculated since January 16.

Don’t destroy your kids’ childhood in your ego clashes: SC to warring couples

The Supreme Court has cautioned warring couples against destroying the childhood of their kids and the bond between siblings while they exasperate each other through endless litigation.

‘He wouldn't want it to happen’: Hogg warns against removing Virat Kohli as captain, says it might affect his batting

With India's win in Australia, Ajinkya Rahane has grown in stature due to the leadership skills shown by him during the last three Tests.

Priyanka Chopra’s killer looks for The White Tiger promotions leaves fans hooked

If there is a word that is synonymous with global dominion, it has to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas whose recent Netflix film, The White Tiger, has set fans and critics on frenzy.

Akshay Kumar announces Bachchan Pandey release date, lets his eye do the talking in new still

Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his next, Bachchan Pandey. He made the announcement days ahead of Republic Day along with a new still.

Here’s what colours of this barred spiral galaxy say about its star population

NASA's social media posts often evoke a lot of excitement in space enthusiasts. After all, why wouldn't they?