News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan’s Churu breaks 46-year record for coldest December night and all the latest news

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:57 IST
Severe winter cold is breaking records in Rajasthan with Churu and Mount Abu recording sub-zero temperatures.
Severe winter cold is breaking records in Rajasthan with Churu and Mount Abu recording sub-zero temperatures.(PTI | Representational image)
         

‘Colder than Shimla’: Rajasthan’s Churu breaks record of coldest Dec night in 46 years

Severe winter cold is breaking records in Rajasthan with Churu and Mount Abu recording sub-zero temperatures, resulting in these places witnessing colder nights than the hill station of Shimla which recorded snowfall on Monday night. Read more

World Test Championship updated table after Melbourne Test: India retain second spot

The race for the top two spots in the World Test Championship points table is hotting up with India and New Zealand registering victories respectively to rival top placed Australia’s domination. Read more

Anushka Sharma poses with baby bump, shares how she and Virat Kohli could hide pregnancy: ‘Pandemic was a weird blessing’

Actor Anushka Sharma will soon become a mother and has posed with her baby bump for a magazine. Anushka talked to the magazine about her pregnancy journey, her hopes for the baby, how she got support from her girlfriends and the balanced worldview she wishes to instil in her child. Read more

There is a solid gold PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition is made 18-carat gold and crocodile leather

It’s been established that Caviar is known for the absolutely ridiculous gadgets and cases out of gold and silver and other exquisite materials. Read more

NASA shares picture of ‘Wolf Moon’. Here’s what it is

“Aaah-ooooooh! It’s a Wolf Moon to end the year,” wrote NASA while posting this stunning image of a ‘Wolf Moon’. If that phrase has piqued your interest, wait until you check out the whole share, which is highly informative as well as very intriguing. Read more

Watch: Delhi man roams allegedly with friend’s dead body on scooter, arrested

Man in Delhi was seen roaming on the streets reportedly with a dead body on a scooter. The incident was caught on multiple CCTV cameras. The CCTV footage shows man carrying, what appears to be a dead body wrapped in plastic. Watch here

EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, expelled within hours
Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, expelled within hours
‘Won’t withdraw protest’: Farmers stick to resolve as talks yield little progress
‘Won’t withdraw protest’: Farmers stick to resolve as talks yield little progress
‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President
‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President
Watch: Made-in-India Akash missile cleared for export; Rajnath says $5 bn target
Watch: Made-in-India Akash missile cleared for export; Rajnath says $5 bn target
India news

