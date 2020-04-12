News updates from Hindustan Times: Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry

Scientists have called for urgently revisiting the discharge protocol for Covid-19 patients after recent international studies showed people can test positive for the virus even after two consecutive negative results.The first study, by Chinese medical experts in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, found that 14.5% of 172 patients discharged from the Shenzhen Third People’s Hospital between Jan 23 and Feb 21 tested positive again.Read more.

15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report

The Indian Army’s artillery assault on terror launch pads at Dudhnial facing the Keran sector across the Line of Control (LoC) on April 10 killed eight terrorists and 15 Pakistan Army soldiers, two people in the security establishment told Hindustan Times. Read more.

12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi

The government on Sunday ordered 12 South Delhi neighbourhoods to be brought under the containment zones, reportedly after fresh confirmed cases were reported from these localities. Sunday’s orders increase the total number of containment zones in Delhi to 43. Read more.

Vishu 2020: Importance and significance of the festival

In Kerala, the beginning of the Zodiac New Year is celebrated as the festival of Vishu. While it is referred to as Vishu only in Kerala, the same spirit is shared in various festivals over India- such as Ugadhi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Bihu in Assam and Baisakhi in Punjab. Read more.

This Twitter thread is full of derpy dogs, it’s bound to make you smile. Watch

It is no lie that we love our furry little dog friends. They bring us so much joy, much-needed cuddles, and endless licks. On this Twitter thread, their dopey behaviour is brightening up almost everyone’s Sunday. On April 10, a Twitter user asked people on the microblogging platform to share the most absurd thing their doggos had ever done. Read more.

Zoom’s top five features every user should know

Even as millions of users around the world are working remotely, videoconferencing applications are gaining huge traction. Pick of the season is Zoom. The video conferencing app has become quite popular as its daily meetings topped 200 million in the month of March. Read more.

Zoa Morani gets discharged from hospital after treatment for coronavirus, shares photo

Actor Zoa Morani has been discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus. She took to her Instagram stories to announce the good news with a selfie. Read more.

Didn’t have sponsors, had limited clothes, kits: How Adam Gilchrist made Deccan Chargers IPL 2009 champions, Pragyan Ojha reveals

Uncertainties are the only certain factors – IPL proved that in its second season itself. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Deccan Chargers (now renamed as Sunrisers Hyderabad) – the two bottom-ranked teams of the inaugural edition in 2008, faced off in the final of IPL 2009 with Deccan Chargers – the team finishing last in 2008 – emerging as champions. But it wasn’t that simple for the Hyderabad-based franchise. Read more.

‘Won’t let anyone fall’: IG MP Police’s inspiring message to cops on duty

Inspector General, Madhya Pradesh Police, Vivek Sharma sang ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ to uplift the spirits of cops on duty in Indore. He sent an inspiring message to the cops on the frontline fighting the pandemic. Sharma said, “If we walk together, we will win this battle. We fill not fear corona. Some of us will definitely fall but we won’t let anyone else fall.” Watch the full video for more details. Watch here.