News updates from Hindustan Times: Tharoor attacks Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at IPU and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:03 IST

‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Shashi Tharoor attacks Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at IPU

An Indian delegation on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly in Serbia, saying it is ironic that a state responsible for countless terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir is trying to masquerade as a champion of international law.

35 pilgrims killed in bus crash near Saudi holy city of Mecca

Authorities in Saudi Arabia say 35 pilgrims have been killed in a bus crash near the Muslim holy city of Mecca. The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday that four others were injured in the crash.

Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere

Some parties from both the Hindu and Muslim sides, including one of the principal litigants, Sunni Central Waqf Board, on Wednesday told the Supreme Court through a mediation panel that they could agree to a settlement in which a temple would be built on the disputed site in lieu of certain safeguards for mosques across the country.

FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has reviewed steps taken by Pakistan to counter money laundering and terror financing during meetings underway in Paris and is expected to rule on whether harsher sanctions will be imposed on the country by Friday.

On MS Dhoni’s future, Sourav Ganguly reveals his course of action

Sourav Ganguly is all set to take charge as the BCCI president, and the former Indian captain has categorically mentioned that he will speak with the national selectors regarding the future of MS Dhoni before giving his own take on the issue.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Quotes, wishes, images, cards, pictures and messages to share on this auspicious day

Karwa Chauth, a prominent festival of Hindus is a day when married women fast throughout the day with the hope of their husband’s good health and longevity. Clad in ethic wear with mehendi on their hands, women dress up to perform rituals and open their fasts only after moon rise.This is said to strengthen the bond a husband shares with his wife.

Barack Obama backs Canada’s Justin Trudeau for another term in office

Barack Obama is urging Canadians to re-elect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an apparently unprecedented endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian election by a former American president.

Donald Trump warns Erdogan not to be ‘tough guy’ or ‘fool,’ seeks deal

President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling on him to “work out a good deal!” and warning him not to be a “tough guy” or “fool.”

Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end | Opinion

For almost all of Independent India’s history, the Ayodhya dispute has been a feature of national life.

