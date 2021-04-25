News Updates from HT: 2 Congress states claim shortage of vaccines ahead of May 1 drive and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of May 1 vaccination drive in India, 2 Cong states claim shortage of doses

With just six days to go for the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from May 1, when doses will be administered to all citizens above the age of 18, two states Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have reported non-availability of the doses. Read more

Maharashtra govt to float tendre to procure Covid vaccine, Remdesivir from international market: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra has formed a five-member committee which has been tasked to draft a tender to purchase vaccines from global vaccine makers, a week after the Centre announced that all adults will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine and doses can be sold via the market from May 1. Read more

Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden's genocide announcement

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, triggered an early election on Sunday to try overcome criticism over his handling of last year's conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Read more

Oil ministry tells ONGC to sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services

The petroleum ministry has told India's largest oil and gas producer ONGC to sell stake in producing oil fields such as to Ratna R-Series to private firms, get foreign partners in KG basin gas fields, monetise existing infrastructure, and hive off drilling and other services into a separate firm to raise production. Read more

'His teammates don't appear too happy with him being captain': Sehwag explains what Samson is lacking as skipper in IPL

Rajasthan Royals broke their three-match losing streak with a six-wicket-win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels there are still some lingering issues the franchise needs to address as quickly as possible. Read more

WhatsApp this week: New sticker pack, self-destructing media and more

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. It is constantly adding new features to its lineup to make conversations on its platform smoother and better for its users. Every week, we bring to you the new features that the company is working on. Read more

Chris Gayle enacts Amrish Puri’s iconic Mogambo Khush Hua dialogue. Watch viral clip

Mogambo Khush Hua, there is a high possibility that most are familiar with this iconic dialogue said Amrish Puri in the film Mr India. Every now and then, people also share videos of themselves enacting it on various occasions. Read more

When Oscars 2011 interrupted Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's vacation with an invite to the ceremony, watch

India is no stranger to the Academy Awards. The country has won a few Oscars, including Bhanu Athaiya's Best Costume Design, Satyajit Ray's Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement, and AR Rahman's dual win for Slumdog Millionaire, over the past few years. Read more

Watch| 'Don't fall prey to rumours about Covid vaccine': PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat



