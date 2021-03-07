News updates from HT: Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Kanyakumari after temple visit and all the latest news
Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Kanyakumari after temple visit
Union home minister Amit Shah reached Kanyakumari on Sunday to campaign for Pon Radhakrishnan, who has been fielded for the April 6 bypoll. Read More
High-speed train from Lhasa to Tibetan city near Arunachal to run from June
Tibet’s first high-speed train service between provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi near the border with the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh will be operational by the end of June, a top official Chinese railway official said on Saturday. Read More
‘He is quite a special batsman’: Ashwin surprised why people don’t recognise Sundar’s batting talent
Team India on Saturday cruised into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England. Read More
Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali find support in Ankita Lokhande
Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, over accusations that they abandoned their foster children - Khushi and Rajveer. Read More
From minis to evening gowns: Nora Fatehi's dress collection is like no one else
Looking for a dress that will accompany you from your office desk to the dinner date after? Head over to Nora Fatehi's Instagram for inspiration. Read More
Congress headless; make Sharad Pawar UPA chief: Sanjay Raut on The Interview
From probing celebrities to protecting friends in Bollywood to discussing voting rights for Muslims, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut concedes that he is becoming important by the day. Watch
J-K police continue verification drive of illegal Rohingyas
- The Jammu and Kashmir administration is also collecting biometric and other details of Rohingyas staying in the union territory.
From farms to mills, a long wait for UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed
- Among those waiting at the weighing scale are also people who do not own land but are engaged in transporting sugarcane from farms to sugar mills after getting the yield measures at weighing scales.
Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100
When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons
Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites in India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchyat in Meerut today
SP to hold cycle rally in support of Azam Khan over cases lodged by UP police
- In January, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas of the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Dr Tanzeen Fathima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged case of forging birth certificate.
Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to judicial magistrate booked in bribery case
- An associate of the judicial magistrate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor.
Omar Abdullah's swipe at Suvendu: 'Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?'
Called Modi ki dukan... buy medicine from there: PM launches Jan Aushadhi centre
Amit Shah visits Kerala as Vijayan govt battles to rid gold smuggling taint
- Earlier, the CM had hit out at BJP's minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan, alleging after his elevation, smuggling from West Asian countries increased manifold
During PM Modi’s Kolkata rally, CM Banerjee will decry LPG price in Siliguri
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the famous Brigade Parade Grounds in Maidan area is expected to draw a huge crowd.
India records 18,711 new cases of Covid-19, 100 deaths
News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Tomar
