News updates from HT: Bharat Bandh causes traffic snarls on DND, Chilla routes

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bharat Bandh: Key UP-Delhi road closed, traffic crawls on DND and Chilla routes

The closure of a key border stretch connecting Delhi with Uttar Pradesh due to Bharat Bandh led to increased traffic flow on other roads connecting the two states on Monday morning. Read more

‘New and extraordinary phase’: PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission via video conferencing, describing this as a “new and extraordinary phase that the country is entering today.” This mission, he said, has the power to bring “revolutionary changes” in India's health facilities. Read more

A day after UP cabinet expansion, Mayawati’s ‘caste’ jibe at Yogi govt

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Uttar Pradesh over the induction of new ministers in the cabinet ahead of the assembly elections in the state next year. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that the state government is trying to woo voters on the basis of caste by bringing new ministers into the cabinet. Read more

Sidhartha Mallya denies trying to ‘reclaim image’ via ‘PR stunt’ book, says if he wanted money, he could’ve gossiped

Sidhartha Mallya, who recently wrote a memoir about his mental health issues, has dismissed allegations that the book is a ‘PR stunt’ to reclaim his image. Sidhartha, the son of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, is an actor. Read more

'We had groomed him for the last 3-4 years': MSK Prasad lists 2 players who should have been in India's T20 WC squad

India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup starting in October has more or less covered all bases. With a good blend of batsmen, all-rounder, fast bowlers and spinner, India seemed to have picked the best combination of players for the ICC tournament. The highlight of the squad was the return of R Ashwin to India's limited-overs setup after four long years, whereas the inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar ahead of the more experienced Yuzvendra Chahal. Read more

Tata Safari Gold Edition, first impression: Shimmer of gleam, focus on features

Tata Safari Gold Edition comes at shortly on the heels of the Safari launch in a bitterly fought three-row SUV space that has seen major movements in recent times. And Tata Motors has been very active in taking out special editions of its passenger vehicles to create and maintain a buzz. Read more

Pooja Hegde is stunning and classy in Rs95k thigh-slit ruffled gown, all pics

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Pooja Hegde knows how to create the perfect red carpet look. Whether the actor is attending an awards show or a big event, she is always impeccably dressed. Her vibrant collection of sarees and gowns leaves her fans swooning. For her recent appearance at the SIIM Awards 2021, the star set the red carpet on fire in a standout aubergine one-shoulder gown with structured details. Read more