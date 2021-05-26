News updates from HT: BJP lawmaker seeks Shashi Tharoor's removal as parliamentary panel head and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP lawmaker seeks Tharoor’s removal as parliamentary panel head

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey has sought Shashi Tharoor’s removal as the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chairperson for allegedly using the panel to further his political agenda. Read more

Tamil Nadu govt to move resolution in assembly against farm laws

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said his government will bring a resolution in the state assembly asking the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws, which were passed in September and triggered protests. Read more

'Similar to what Razzaq had said about Bumrah': Kaneria slams Amir for 'out of the blue' remark about star India batsman

Former Pakistan leg-sinner Danish Kaneria is not impressed with a recent statement made by Mohammad Amir about an India batsman. Read more

Madhuri Dixit’s young co-star in Prem Granth is Saloni Chopra of MTV Girls On Top. See her pics

Actor Saloni Chopra, known for playing Isha Jaisingh in MTV Girls On Top, took a trip down memory lane as actor Madhuri Dixit shared an Instagram post to mark 25 years of the release of Prem Granth. Read more

Apple's iOS 14.6 update speeds up automated tasks via the Shortcuts app: Report

On Monday, Apple rolled out the iOS 14.6 update to compatible iPhones, bringing Apple Card support, Podcasts subscriptions, improvements to Accessibility and Find My for AirTag, along with important security and bug fixes. Read more

Man tracks down laptop owner to return lost device, wins netizen’s hearts

A single heartwarming conversation went viral on LinkedIn within a day. Here is the story behind the exchange. Read more



