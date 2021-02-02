News updates from HT: BJP shuts its doors to turncoats ahead of Bengal polls and all the latest news
BJP’s course correction in Bengal: Doors shut against mass joining of turncoats
The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to go on a course correction drive ahead of the crucial assembly polls in West Bengal. Read More
Covid-19: Teams of experts to be sent to Kerala, Maharashtra to curb spread
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Tuesday that two high-level multi-disciplinary teams will be sent to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the state health authorities. Read More
From 95,000 Covid-19 cases a day to 8,635: Tracing India's journey to recovery
India on Tuesday recorded 8,635 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which the Union health ministry said is the lowest one-day rise. Read More
Mumbai to Pune in 30 minutes? Virgin Hyperloop may make planes ancient
It isn't everyday that a new innovation brings out a collective gasp, admiration and desire to be experienced. Read More
India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and create world record
India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record. Read More
Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana
Looking for a bold animal print dress to make a statement at the next zoom party you go to? Head over to Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account. Read More
Nick Jonas fanboys over Ranveer Singh, wants to win a customised Nutella jar with his face on it
‘National jiju’ Nick Jonas, seems to be a huge fan of Ranveer Singh. As Ranveer partnered with Nutella for a giveaway where winners. Read More
Tamil Nadu: Man booked for murder of cop on duty in Thoothukudi
No blood banks in 63 districts of country
- The 63 districts include 14 from Arunachal Pradesh, 5 each from Assam and Bihar, 12 from Manipur, 7 from Meghalaya, and 9 from Nagaland.
Meet the tribal Halbi rappers of Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Bastar
'Ego won't help run the country': Raut after meeting Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur
Avoid travel in Myanmar, says Indian Embassy in advisory after military coup
Assam: Interstate trafficking racket busted; 11, including 4 minors, rescued
Fire breaks out in a building in Maharashtra's Andheri; 5 fire tenders
‘Build bridges, not walls,’ says Rahul Gandhi in swipe at Centre
NIA to investigate Israel embassy blast after Iranian link emerges
'Cannot remain dependent on others for India's defence,' says Rajnath Singh
Covid-19: Over 160 doctors killed due to coronavirus in India
- This was stated by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the House in response to a question on the number of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers who have died due to Covid-19.
Budget should be seen as extension of Atmanirbhar, RBI's package: RS Prasad
LIVE: India manufactured vaccines land in Dubai
- India's Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, said the Union health ministry on Monday, one of the highest in the world. Vaccination is underway and as of Tuesday 39.5 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated, according to the health ministry.
Aero India takes off on Feb 3 amidst Covid, buzz around 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
