News updates from HT: BSF guns down intruder from Pakistan along J&K border and all the latest news

BSF guns down Pakistani intruder along border in J&K

The Border Security Force (BSF) Monday gunned down a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba sector. Read more

Chamoli flood: Rescue ops on via 2nd tunnel at Tapovan, over 30 feared trapped

The Indian Army and the ITBP personnel carried out the clearing of the second tunnel with the help of Engineer Task Forces through Sunday night in order to carry out rescue operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Read more

PLA shore up weaponry, stock up food as Xi asks it to be ‘combat ready’

President Xi Jinping has directed the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be “combat ready” during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays and prepare for information warfare as key to victory over enemy forces. Read more

‘Throughout the series, he will get 1-2 hundreds’: Vaughan backs Kohli to end century drought against England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has rubbished the idea that Virat Kohli may be out of form or that he will go without a century for too long. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to actor Kangana Ranaut's latest barbs against him on a television interview. Read more

Kajol adds a little edge to basic all-black look with quirky asymmetric jacket

Just add a little edge to a classic black jacket and it becomes the most badass outfit. Kajol's latest sartorial pick is a testimony to this statement. Read more

Grandson's 'inverted mug' prank on grandma may leave you in splits. Watch

The Internet is a treasure trove of amusing prank videos. This Instagram video shared by Lance Stewart is one of them. It shows Stewart playing an innocent and hilarious prank on his grandma. Read more

‘India emerged as pharmacy of the world during Covid’: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi replied to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi spoke on India’s battle against the Covid pandemic and said that the victory does not belong to any government but to the nation. Watch here