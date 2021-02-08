IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from HT: BSF guns down intruder from Pakistan along J&K border and all the latest news
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
india news

News updates from HT: BSF guns down intruder from Pakistan along J&K border and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:06 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BSF guns down Pakistani intruder along border in J&K

The Border Security Force (BSF) Monday gunned down a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba sector. Read more

Chamoli flood: Rescue ops on via 2nd tunnel at Tapovan, over 30 feared trapped

The Indian Army and the ITBP personnel carried out the clearing of the second tunnel with the help of Engineer Task Forces through Sunday night in order to carry out rescue operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Read more

PLA shore up weaponry, stock up food as Xi asks it to be ‘combat ready’

President Xi Jinping has directed the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be “combat ready” during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays and prepare for information warfare as key to victory over enemy forces. Read more

‘Throughout the series, he will get 1-2 hundreds’: Vaughan backs Kohli to end century drought against England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has rubbished the idea that Virat Kohli may be out of form or that he will go without a century for too long. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to actor Kangana Ranaut's latest barbs against him on a television interview. Read more

Kajol adds a little edge to basic all-black look with quirky asymmetric jacket

Just add a little edge to a classic black jacket and it becomes the most badass outfit. Kajol's latest sartorial pick is a testimony to this statement. Read more

Grandson's 'inverted mug' prank on grandma may leave you in splits. Watch

The Internet is a treasure trove of amusing prank videos. This Instagram video shared by Lance Stewart is one of them. It shows Stewart playing an innocent and hilarious prank on his grandma. Read more

‘India emerged as pharmacy of the world during Covid’: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi replied to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi spoke on India’s battle against the Covid pandemic and said that the victory does not belong to any government but to the nation. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsf chamoli uttarakhand flood peoples liberation army india vs england narendra modi
app
Close
New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tiwari after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House, on the day of Budget 2021-22 presentation, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_01_2021_000237A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tiwari after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House, on the day of Budget 2021-22 presentation, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_01_2021_000237A)(PTI)
india news

Congress, CPI-M move adjournment motion notice in LS for repeal of farm laws

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:05 PM IST
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Saugat Ray also moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "alleged repression of farmers by Police through barricading and fencing."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations underway near Tapovan Tunnel, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday. (PTI Photo )
Rescue operations underway near Tapovan Tunnel, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Expert team to assess Uttarakhand glacial burst using satellite images: Official

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The rescue operations by the ITBP, the Indian Army, the SDRF and the NDRF are underway in the affected areas of Uttarakhand's Chamoli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tehseen Poonawalla wrote to CJI for “arbitrary suspension” of internet by the government.(File photo)
Tehseen Poonawalla wrote to CJI for “arbitrary suspension” of internet by the government.(File photo)
india news

Activist Poonawalla urges CJI to take cognisance of suspension of internet

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Under the present government India holds the "disgraceful record of most internet ban amongst democracies across the globe", he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP and former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha as PM Modi quoted his view on farm reforms, (PTI)
Congress MP and former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha as PM Modi quoted his view on farm reforms, (PTI)
india news

'To remove all those handicaps,' PM Modi quotes Manmohan Singh on farm reforms

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:04 PM IST
But now comes Congress's U-turn, PM Modi said as he was elaborating on farm reforms and the ongoing farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haji Saeed Ahmed, member of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Ayodhya. (ANI)
Haji Saeed Ahmed, member of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Ayodhya. (ANI)
india news

Muslim community in Faizabad donates for Ayodhya Ram Temple

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Speaking on the occasion, Ram Bhawan President Shakti Singh told ANI, "Today through the 'Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan', Muslim brothers of Faizabad have donated 5,100 for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha. (ANI photo)
Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha. (ANI photo)
india news

Praising Ghulam Nabi Azad, PM Modi slips in 'G-23' taunt at Congress

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Replying in the Rajya Sabha to a debate on the President’s budget session speech, PM Modi drew attention to Azad’s easy manner and his comments on his native Jammu and Kashmir and the recent local polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: A vehicle stuck in the swamp at the site of the Tapovan hydel project as rescue works undeway, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing massive flood in Dhauli Ganga River, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Monday, Feb 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_08_2021_000101B)(PTI)
Chamoli: A vehicle stuck in the swamp at the site of the Tapovan hydel project as rescue works undeway, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing massive flood in Dhauli Ganga River, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Monday, Feb 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_08_2021_000101B)(PTI)
india news

Explained: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream?

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Glaciers are made of layers of compressed snow that move or “flow” due to gravity and the softness of ice relative to rock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
india news

News updates from HT: BSF guns down intruder from Pakistan along J&K border

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hailstorm at Shirui village, Ukhrul district, started at around 3pm, according to the residents of Ukhrul town, 84km north of Imphal. (Sourced)
The hailstorm at Shirui village, Ukhrul district, started at around 3pm, according to the residents of Ukhrul town, 84km north of Imphal. (Sourced)
india news

Manipur: Hailstorm in some hill villages, residents hope for bountiful harvest

By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Recalling a similar incident that took place in 2015 in the hill station,Th Shaiza,a resident of Ukhrul town said,”Such rare weather phenomena are very significant for cultivation activities.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Covid-19 caseload is second-highest globally though with over 97% recovery rate (Representational Photo/REUTERS)
India's Covid-19 caseload is second-highest globally though with over 97% recovery rate (Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

‘Credit to India, not govt’: In RS, PM Modi hails fight against Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:57 PM IST
The Prime Minister spoke in the Upper House on Monday, dedicating a significant portion of his speech to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT file)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT file)
india news

Sena need not lie about what happened in Balasaheb’s room: Sanjay Raut

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Amit Shah, who visited Sindhudurg on Sunday, had reiterated that he never promised Shiv Sena that it would share the chief ministership for an equal term
READ FULL STORY
Close
The slain intruder at the border. (Sourced)
The slain intruder at the border. (Sourced)
india news

BSF guns down Pakistani intruder along border in J&K

By Ravi Krishan Khajuria
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Officials said he had entered approximately 40 metres into Indian territory. A Pakistani intruder had been killed in the same area on November 23, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.(PTI)
india news

From 'FDI', 'naraz fufi ji' to swipe at Derek O'Brien: PM Modi's top quotes

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Reiterating his commitment to the system of minimum support price, PM Modi said, "MSP was there, is there and will be there. We should not spread misinformation about this."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations are underway at Tapovan
Rescue operations are underway at Tapovan
india news

Chamoli flood: Rescue ops on via 2nd tunnel at Tapovan, over 30 feared trapped

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Uttarakhand glacial burst: Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said it's a very difficult situation, but ITBP successfully rescued people from first tunnel and now they're working on second tunnel which is approximately 3km long.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday(PTI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday(PTI Photo )
india news

‘Working for small farmers’, says PM Modi amid farm stir, hit outs at ‘new FDI’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:45 PM IST
PM Modi said that since his government came to power in 2014, the Centre has initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP