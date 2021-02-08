The Internet is a treasure trove of amusing prank videos. This Instagram video shared by Lance Stewart is one of them. It shows Stewart playing an innocent and hilarious prank on his grandma. There’s a chance that the video may leave you with a fresh idea to annoy your sibling or a loved one.

The video starts with Stewart playing ‘inverted mug’ prank on his grandma. He pours some beverage in a cup, turns it upside down and decorates the bottom of the mug with cream and chocolate sauce. A few seconds into the clip, he offers the beverage to his grandma. We won’t spoil the fun for you, so check out the video to know what happens next.

Shared on February 2, the clip has garnered over 3.5 million views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious prank. Many shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions. Some also pointed out that they want to try the prank but are afraid of the cleaning process that will follow.

“I want to do this but I don’t want to clean it up lol,” said an Instagram user. “OMG! I’m just dying laughing,” commented another. “That scream by granny. Utter shock!” pointed out a third.

What do you think of this prank? Would you try this on someone?