News updates from HT: Centre names areas that need 'special caution' as Covid-19 cases surge and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Alappuzha, Nagpur, SBS Nagar: Centre names 'cause of special Covid-19 concerns'
A day after the ministry of health identified the states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh where the cases are on the rise, the ministry on Sunday zeroed in on the areas which need to exercise special caution. Read more
Budget 2021 will set path for the decade, says finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that Union Budget 2021-22 is about the role of government as a facilitator and the private sector as a key driver of economic growth, without which the country would be losing a big opportunity. Read more
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, earlier Covid-19 positive, tests negative now
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday tested negative for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after the latest round of RT-PCR test, news agency ANI reported. Read more
In 10 days, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 cases near Nov level; second wave fear looms
Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has been recording a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases over the last few weeks. The spread of the disease, which was slowing down, has once again accelerated the city. Read more
Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev to win record-extending 9th Australian Open title
Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his record-extending 9th Australian Open men's singles title after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Read more
Saif Ali Khan shares update after Kareena Kapoor gives birth to second child: ‘Mom and baby are safe and healthy’
Saif Ali Khan thanked fans and well-wishers for showering the family with love, as his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to their second child on Sunday morning. Read more
Nora Fatehi is the epitome of royalty in green saree at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards
At the recently held Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2021, Nora Fatehi was seen wearing a beautiful saree. Read more
Meteorologist’s tweet about his grandma’s love wins people. It’s heartwarming
Shared on Twitter by Albert Ramon, chief meteorologist for USA-based television news program NewsNation on WGN America, the post is absolutely heartwarming. Read more
Watch: Navy divers, in IAF helicopter, measure glacial lake depth in Tapovan
In a joint operation, an Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) winched Navy's divers to measure the depth of a glacial lake formed upstream of Tapovan in Uttarakhand following the devastating flash flood, the Navy said on Sunday. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant kills forest guard in Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve
- The victim was leading a four-member patrol on Saturday evening near Senthli Beat of Beriwada range when an elephant which was hiding behind trees suddenly attacked the team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreedharan's impact on Kerala poll results likely to be minimal: Shashi Tharoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alappuzha, Nagpur, SBS Nagar: Centre names 'cause of special Covid-19 concerns'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everything including agenda of House, questions, answers to become paperless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working on law to regulate social media: Ram Madhav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiren Rijiju, Manipur CM hail Captain Rangnamei for bravery at Galwan valley
- Both Rijiju and Singh praised the army captain for his bravery. Captain Rangnamei hails from Senapati district in Manipur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021 will set path for the decade, says finance minister Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In pics: Farmers hold Maha Kisan rally against farm laws in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, earlier Covid-19 positive, tests negative now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry govt crisis: 1 more Congress MLA resigns ahead of govt's floor test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts prepare to drain lake in Uttarakhand after chopper delivers special gear
- Two Navy divers who were winched down from a helicopter close to the lake's surface used hand-held echolocation devices to measure its depth which was found to be around 8 to 9 metres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates meeting of BJP national office bearers in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Orissa HC lawyer fined ₹500 for not wearing neck band during hearing
- The HC said that every profession has certain dress code and people belonging to a particular profession are recognized by their attires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed further to 2022, says ISRO chief K Sivan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Baba Ramdev's claim on Patanjali's Coronil, a clarification from WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox