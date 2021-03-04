News updates from HT: Veerappa Moily says TN seat sharing talks with DMK 'not yet a stalemate' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu polls: 'Not yet a stalemate', Moily says on talks with DMK; VCK gets 6 seats

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday sealed an electoral pact with ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), allotting it six seats for the April 6 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Read more

In Dhaka, Jaishankar stresses India's help during coronavirus pandemic

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday lauded the partnership between India Bangladesh during the coronavirus pandemic and highlighted the help New Delhi has extended to the neighbouring country. Read more

Board exams in Maha will be held as scheduled: Minister amid surging Covid cases

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held as per the schedule declared, with the overall coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation worsening. Read more

Defiant Kerala govt says KIIFB officials won’t appear for questioning by ED

A defiant Kerala government on Thursday made it clear that officials of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will not appear for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case registered under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Read more

India vs England 4th Test: 'England batting so far worse than last few Tests,' says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been quite vocal in the past few days over the pitch controversy that has dominated the ongoing Test series between India and England. Read more

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as they pose with Ayan Mukherji in BTS pics

Alia Bhatt has shared two new photos from her upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars alongside her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Read more

Women’s Day 2021: 9 easy things to do to stay safe on Instagram

Social media is empowering, and women have been creatively expressing themselves online for a while now. They have been creating an ecosystem for support and turning their passion to a living too across platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Read more

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza clocks six lakh sales within five years of launch

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced that its Vitara Brezza SUV has clocked six lakh sales within five years of launch. The sub-compact SUV went on sale in the market back in 2016 and was also later updated in 2020. Read more

Vicky Kaushal's new fitness video features hilarious background music, seen yet?

We have lately been getting a lot of snippets from Vicky Kaushal's extreme gym sessions and of course, we are not complaining. The actor has been posting quite a few after work out images flexing his muscles but this time we got to see him in action. Read more