Board exams in Maha will be held as scheduled: Minister amid surging Covid cases
Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held as per the schedule declared, with the overall coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation worsening in the state. A Maharashtra education board official had told news agency PTI on February 27 that exams for both these classes will be held between April 23 and May 21 after they had been postponed from the usual schedule (between February and March) due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held as per the schedule declared. While the health of students is our primary concern, we also want to make sure that their academic year does not go to waste,” Gaikwad said while addressing reporters. The education minister had said in January that the state government had already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students.
Schools in Maharashtra had reopened for Classes 5 to 8 on January 27; while physical lectures for Classes 9 to 12 had resumed from November 23, 2020, as the state had witnessed a downward trend in its daily infections since October last year.
However, a resurgence in the cases of the coronavirus disease since February has led to several districts such as Nashik, Pune, Hingoli, Amaravati among many others to close down schools, colleges and private tuitions in accordance with the curfew and lockdown restrictions imposed by their respective administrations.
Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported 9,855 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases—the highest single-day spike in more than four months—which pushed the overall tally to nearly 2.18 million. The death toll has increased to 52,280 while the positivity rate stands at 13.2 per cent. Among the fresh cases, Mumbai has added the maximum cases (1,121 ). Nagpur and Pune added 924 and 857 new cases respectively in the last 24 hours while other districts such as Aurangabad Amravati and Nashik had also seen cases in triple figures during the same time period.
Amid receiving criticism from opposition parties regarding the handling of the pandemic, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday that he would take care of the lives of all residents even if anyone labels him as a ‘villain’.
“Don’t wear masks if you don’t want to. But I cannot say that because I care for the people of my state. Therefore I said I will take care of the lives of people even if someone wants to brand me as a villain,” Thackeray said in the assembly. He also warned that those behaving in an irresponsible manner and putting others lives in danger would be sent to prison.
