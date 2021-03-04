IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Board exams in Maha will be held as scheduled: Minister amid surging Covid cases
The education minister had said in January that the state government had already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students.(HT file photo)
The education minister had said in January that the state government had already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students.(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Board exams in Maha will be held as scheduled: Minister amid surging Covid cases

A Maharashtra education board official had told news agency PTI on February 27 that exams for both these classes will be held between April 23 and May 21 after they had been postponed from the usual schedule (between February and March) due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:08 PM IST

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held as per the schedule declared, with the overall coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation worsening in the state. A Maharashtra education board official had told news agency PTI on February 27 that exams for both these classes will be held between April 23 and May 21 after they had been postponed from the usual schedule (between February and March) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held as per the schedule declared. While the health of students is our primary concern, we also want to make sure that their academic year does not go to waste,” Gaikwad said while addressing reporters. The education minister had said in January that the state government had already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students.

Schools in Maharashtra had reopened for Classes 5 to 8 on January 27; while physical lectures for Classes 9 to 12 had resumed from November 23, 2020, as the state had witnessed a downward trend in its daily infections since October last year.


However, a resurgence in the cases of the coronavirus disease since February has led to several districts such as Nashik, Pune, Hingoli, Amaravati among many others to close down schools, colleges and private tuitions in accordance with the curfew and lockdown restrictions imposed by their respective administrations.

Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported 9,855 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases—the highest single-day spike in more than four months—which pushed the overall tally to nearly 2.18 million. The death toll has increased to 52,280 while the positivity rate stands at 13.2 per cent. Among the fresh cases, Mumbai has added the maximum cases (1,121 ). Nagpur and Pune added 924 and 857 new cases respectively in the last 24 hours while other districts such as Aurangabad Amravati and Nashik had also seen cases in triple figures during the same time period.

Amid receiving criticism from opposition parties regarding the handling of the pandemic, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday that he would take care of the lives of all residents even if anyone labels him as a ‘villain’.

“Don’t wear masks if you don’t want to. But I cannot say that because I care for the people of my state. Therefore I said I will take care of the lives of people even if someone wants to brand me as a villain,” Thackeray said in the assembly. He also warned that those behaving in an irresponsible manner and putting others lives in danger would be sent to prison.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus outbreak mahrashtra
Close
The education minister had said in January that the state government had already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students.(HT file photo)
The education minister had said in January that the state government had already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students.(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Board exams in Maha will be held as scheduled: Minister amid surging Covid cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:08 PM IST
A Maharashtra education board official had told news agency PTI on February 27 that exams for both these classes will be held between April 23 and May 21 after they had been postponed from the usual schedule (between February and March) due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis(HT file)
Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis(HT file)
mumbai news

BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra assembly

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • The Opposition claimed that the state government has allotted tenders to contractors in creating Covid-19 infrastructure without proper procedures and hence there are irregularities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"A four-woman officer committee had been constituted to look into the incident yesterday and they have reported that no police officer was involved in the incident," Deshmukh said while speaking at the Maharashtra Assembly.(HT File photo)
"A four-woman officer committee had been constituted to look into the incident yesterday and they have reported that no police officer was involved in the incident," Deshmukh said while speaking at the Maharashtra Assembly.(HT File photo)
mumbai news

Jalgaon incident: Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh denies engagement of police

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:19 PM IST
He further said that during the cultural program which took place on March 1, one of the women removed clothes by herself and there was no involvement of the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The building where the income tax department raided actor-director Anurag Kashyap's residence, at Oshiwara, in Mumbai on March 3. (Satish Bate / Hindustan Times)
The building where the income tax department raided actor-director Anurag Kashyap's residence, at Oshiwara, in Mumbai on March 3. (Satish Bate / Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu under I-T scanner: All you need to know about the raids

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 AM IST
The income tax department on Wednesday raided the homes and offices of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, actor Taapsee Pannu, and other film and media personalities, triggering allegations from Opposition parties that the action was politically motivated to muzzle dissent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Grandma’s bond with grandchild special, but she can’t replace parents: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:15 AM IST
The couple had moved the high court earlier this year as the maternal grandmother of their child refused to part with him
READ FULL STORY
Close
A second I-T official said Kashyap and Pannu were questioned in Pune.
A second I-T official said Kashyap and Pannu were questioned in Pune.
mumbai news

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu among film personalities raided

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:52 AM IST
  • Residence and official premises of Kashyap and Pannu in Versova, Goregaon and Andheri were raided.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raising the issue in the assembly, BJP MLA from Chikhali, Buldhana, Shweta Mahale said that a video of the incident has also surfaced(HT file photo)
Raising the issue in the assembly, BJP MLA from Chikhali, Buldhana, Shweta Mahale said that a video of the incident has also surfaced(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Maha cops force girls to strip, govt orders probe

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • According to media reports, some girls from Ashadeep hostel in Jalgaon complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some girls were forced to strip and dance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
for representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
for representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra ATS arrests major drug supplier from Himachal Pradesh

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad (ATS), in a covert operation on Saturday, arrested a hotelier from Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly supplying charas to Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of the state for several years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay high court also directed Amazon Prime to withdraw the film from its portal till the objectionable scene was deleted and the court’s permission was taken for re-releasing the film. (HT FILE)
The Bombay high court also directed Amazon Prime to withdraw the film from its portal till the objectionable scene was deleted and the court’s permission was taken for re-releasing the film. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Delete scene, withdraw movie from viewing platforms: Bombay HC to Telugu filmmakers

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The directions were issued after the actor approached the HC seeking damages for defamation from the filmmakers for using her photograph without her permission and in a derogatory manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashok Chavan (left) with Ajit Pawar (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Ashok Chavan (left) with Ajit Pawar (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Centre’s role now important in Maratha quota matter: Ashok Chavan

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The regular hearing for Maratha reservation issue is scheduled to commence from March 8. Chavan heads the state cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai group set to make mattresses for homeless using discarded plastic

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:30 AM IST
As a demo, a group of about 1000 members - called the Food Army - managed by a core team of six women, have started a project to make 6ftx3ft mattresses using discarded plastic bags.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State home minister Anil Deshmukh said action would be taken against the guilty in the next two days, once the probe report was submitted. (HT FILE)
State home minister Anil Deshmukh said action would be taken against the guilty in the next two days, once the probe report was submitted. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Harassment at Jalgaon hostel: 4-member panel to conduct probe

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has constituted a four-member committee to probe an incident in Jalgaon, wherein policemen allegedly made girls from a government hostel strip and dance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

BJP mounts pressure to send Sanjay Rathod’s resignation to Governor

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Forest minister Sanjay Rathod, whose name surfaced in the suicide case of a 22-year old woman, had submitted his resignation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Vidhyadhar Rane/HT Photo)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Vidhyadhar Rane/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Only chanting slogans doesn’t make one a patriot: CM Uddhav Thackeray

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Taunts PM Modi over renaming Motera stadium, handling of farmers’ protest; Fadnavis says CM doesn’t know difference between rally and session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A February 15 circular by the authorities authorised toll plazas to collect double toll fees as fine from vehicles not having FASTag. (HT FILE)
A February 15 circular by the authorities authorised toll plazas to collect double toll fees as fine from vehicles not having FASTag. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC asks authorities to reply to PIL against removal of cash lanes at toll plazas

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Union Road Transport Ministry and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) which has challenged a February 15 circular by the authorities wherein toll plazas were authorised to collect double toll fees as fine from vehicles not having FASTag. The responses are to be filed before the next hearing on March 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP