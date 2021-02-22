News updates from HT: Covid-19 recoveries in Delhi cross 626,000 and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Delhi logs 128 new Covid-19 cases; total recoveries over 626,000
Delhi on Monday registered 128 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and one more related death which pushed the overall tally and death toll to 638,028 and 10,901 respectively, according to the health department’s bulletin. Read more
India vs England: Umesh Yadav added to squad for last 2 Test matches
Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was on Monday added to the Indian squad for the last two Test matches against England, which will be played at Ahmedabad. Read more
Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma lost his cool as the paparazzi hounded him at the airport. He could be seen in a wheelchair, as the photographers rushed to get good shots of him. He angrily snapped at them. Read more
Netflix will now automatically download recommended shows, movies for you
Netflix today launched a new feature called “Downloads For You.” This feature will automatically download recommended shows or movies based on your tastes. Read more
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan shows off bod in new post. Here are his fitness secrets
Varun Dhawan gave fans some major Monday motivation as he posted shirtless photos of himself, very subtly plugging in his latest onscreen endeavour, Bhediya, in the caption with a simple wolf emoji. Read more
Watch: Bomb found at rail crossing in J&K's Srinagar; forces do controlled blast
Bomb squad personnel were seen carrying the alleged IED with a contraption before it was neutralised in a controlled explosion. Watch here
In latest blow to LJP, its lone MLC in Bihar joins BJP
- MLC Nutan Singh became the latest LJP leader to jump ship.
'The way we treat our women...': Rahul Gandhi explains India's challenge
UP allocates ₹479 crore in budget for madrasa modernisation scheme
'India committed to no-first-use policy under nuclear doctrine': Shringla
- Shringla said India also looks forward to the early start of negotiations on a legally binding instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.
Hindustan Shipyard to build 5 naval support vessels with Turkish help
- The project, estimated to cost between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, will involve transfer of technology from Turkey's Anadolu Shipyard.
Defamation case against Amit Shah sent back to lower court after summons gaffe
- The notice was to sent to the BJP’s office in Kolkata instead of Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi.
IT dept finds undisclosed income of ₹450 cr of MP Cong lawmaker’s company
- Congress MLA Nilay Daga and his brother own a soya products group in Betul.
Budget set aside for boosting domestic defence buys: PM Modi
After Sonar Bangla, PM Modi calls for Ashol Paribarton in poll-bound Bengal
- Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped an official function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Number of Covid-19 cases dip in Mumbai, zero death recorded; Maha tally down too
- In a major relief, Mumbai did not register any fatality due to Covid-19 today, the health department update showed.
Couple poses with state chopper in pre-wedding shoot; 1 suspended
RS bypolls: BJP wins both seats from Gujarat, 1 of them held by Ahmed Patel
Rahul Gandhi leads tractor rally against farm laws in Kerala
Ayodhya's 'Maryada Purushottam Sriram airport' gets ₹101 crore in budget
