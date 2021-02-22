News updates from HT: Covid-19 recoveries in Delhi cross 626,000 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi logs 128 new Covid-19 cases; total recoveries over 626,000

Delhi on Monday registered 128 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and one more related death which pushed the overall tally and death toll to 638,028 and 10,901 respectively, according to the health department’s bulletin. Read more

India vs England: Umesh Yadav added to squad for last 2 Test matches

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was on Monday added to the Indian squad for the last two Test matches against England, which will be played at Ahmedabad. Read more

Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma lost his cool as the paparazzi hounded him at the airport. He could be seen in a wheelchair, as the photographers rushed to get good shots of him. He angrily snapped at them. Read more

Netflix will now automatically download recommended shows, movies for you

Netflix today launched a new feature called “Downloads For You.” This feature will automatically download recommended shows or movies based on your tastes. Read more

Bhediya: Varun Dhawan shows off bod in new post. Here are his fitness secrets

Varun Dhawan gave fans some major Monday motivation as he posted shirtless photos of himself, very subtly plugging in his latest onscreen endeavour, Bhediya, in the caption with a simple wolf emoji. Read more

Watch: Bomb found at rail crossing in J&K's Srinagar; forces do controlled blast

Bomb squad personnel were seen carrying the alleged IED with a contraption before it was neutralised in a controlled explosion. Watch here