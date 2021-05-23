News updates from HT: Covid-19 vaccine centres being run by BMC to be shut today

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccine centres being run by BMC to remain shut today

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination centres run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain shut on Sunday, the civic body said in a tweet on Saturday. The vaccination centre details for Monday will be shared by the BMC on their Twitter handle on Sunday, the tweet added. Read more.

5 of a family including 3 kids hacked to death in Ayodhya village

Five of a family including a couple and their three children (all below 10 years) were brutally hacked to death over a property issue in an Ayodhya village on Saturday midnight, senior police officials said on Sunday morning. Read more.

Tiny Lithuania stands up to China as Europe freezes investment pact with Beijing

Lithuania, a tiny nation of less than 2.8 million people, said on Saturday it was quitting the China-led "17+1" grouping with central and eastern European states and asked other countries to walk out of the forum set up by China in 2012 to forge ties and expand its influence. Read more.

Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez shows what doing Yoga with cats looks like

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Yoga girl through and through. The actor makes sure that Yoga and stretches are a part of her daily routine and that is why she can perform some of the most difficult asanas like it is no big deal. Watch here.

'He's been in terrific form in the IPL': Monty Panesar names India's 'X-factor' in WTC final against New Zealand

Former England spinner Monty Panesar is in favour of the ICC preparing a pitch for the World Test Championship final that is suitable for Test match cricket. India will first face New Zealand in the WTC final scheduled to take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18, before taking on hosts England in a five-Test series in August. Read more.

Arjun Kapoor says he would 'just keep watching' Saif Ali Khan while working as AD in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Actor Arjun Kapoor has revealed that he is a 'huge fan' of actor Saif Ali Khan and would 'just keep watching him' during the filming of Kal Ho Naa Ho. Arjun worked as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani in the film. It released in 2003 and also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. Read more.

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Poonch, arms & ammunition recovered

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on May 22 and seized some arms and ammunition. The recovery includes an AK-56 assault rifle, a magazine with 30 rounds, and two Chinese pistols and a magazine. Watch here.









