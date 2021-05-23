Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez shows what doing Yoga with cats looks like

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Yoga girl through and through. The actor makes sure that Yoga and stretches are a part of her daily routine and that is why she can perform some of the most difficult asanas like it is no big deal. Not long ago, we saw her doing Yoga while her cat sat next to her and the fitness enthusiast nailed a headstand and petted her cat with her foot while maintaining the pose. It was awe-generating.

She has shared another Yoga video and her cats make adorable cameos in this one as well. The clip that we are talking about started with Jacqueline placing her camera in her balcony for her morning Yoga session. She opted to wear a beige coloured halter-neck bodycon crop top and teamed it with a pair of matching Yoga pants. Do not miss out on the calming music playing in the background of the video.

In the clip, Jacqueline started with some simple stretches and her cats kept coming near the camera. Throughout the entire session, the actor's cats stayed with her and it made for the most adorable video. During the at-home Yoga session, the stunner was seen doing various asanas such as the parvatasana and chakrasana in the flow. She shared the calming video with the caption, "Cat yoga (sic)."

With the gyms shut, people are finding ways to stay fit and workout without using equipment. That is why, they have been shifting towards Yoga. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline have been sharing snippets from their at-home workouts and urging fans to follow. Check out some of the other fitness posts shared by the Drive actor:

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently working on a lot of films. The list includes Attack, Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.

