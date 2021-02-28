News updates from HT: Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune tomorrow and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune prior to phase 2 of vaccination drive

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a “dry run” from Monday at four government-run hospitals in the city, prior to opening the Covid vaccination drive to the general population, under phase two of the drive. Read more

Delhi Covid-19 vaccine third phase starts tomorrow: All you need to know

The third round of Covid-19 vaccination drive against the viral disease will commence tomorrow in Delhi, the health department said on Sunday. Read more

New agriculture reform laws death warrant for farmers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday described farmers as true patriots and alleged that fake cases were being lodged against them in the context of the agitation against three new agriculture reform laws. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was speaking at a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Brief history of CPAC that continues to maintain influence over US Conservatives

Former US President Donald Trump will address the Conservative Political Action Conference, better known as CPAC, on Sunday. This will be Trump’s first major post presidential appearance in which he is expected to criticize his successor, President Joe Biden. Read more

Rename Congress as Godsevadi Congress Party, Hindu Mahasabha taunts Sonia Gandhi

The Hindu Mahasabha wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday suggesting that the party change its name to Godsevadi Congress party after the induction of former corporator Babulal Chaurasiya, an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. Read more

'Dream of Kolkata': Piyush Goyal on 'world-class' Noapara-Dakshineswar metro

Railways minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Noapara and Dakshineswar metro rail fulfils the dream of Kolkata residents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the extension of Kolkata Metro's North-South Line on February 22. Read more

'It's defeatist attitude': Kevin Pietersen says England coach Chris Silverwood should not 'moan' about pitch

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen believes that coach Chris Silverwood should not complain about the pitch as it signifies a 'defeatist attitude'. The debate has continued over the pitch in the 3rd Test between India and England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read more

Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran reveals a secret Indian connection; says Pakistani filmmakers are approaching her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans were left stunned when photos of the actor's lookalike took the internet by storm. Pakistani influencer Aamna Imran, dubbed as Aishwarya's latest doppelgänger, bears a striking resemblance to the Bollywood star. Read more

Man sprinkles sand on wood to create artwork, result may make your jaw drop

The Internet houses several videos where people showcase their talent through their artworks. Some of those creations bear the potential to leave one stunned or get captivated by its uniqueness. Watch

﻿Watch: 'Centre used NEP 2020 as weapon to communalise': Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu



