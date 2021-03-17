News updates from HT: EAM S Jaishankar says vaccine maitri initiative created global goodwill and all the latest news
‘Vaccine Maitri created great global goodwill’: S Jaishankar in Parliament
The Vaccine Maitri initiative, which has so far supplied Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines to 72 countries, demonstrated the quality of the country’s products and generated great international goodwill, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. Read more
'His failure is pushing the entire team into a whirlpool': Ramiz Raja expects better from India batsman
In the three T20Is, Rahul has registered scores of 1, 0 and 0, and although he has received the backing from captain Virat Kohli, even he is aware that he cannot take his place in this Indian team to be granted. Read more
Navya Naveli Nanda on Uttarakhand CM's 'ripped jeans' statement: 'Change your mentality before changing our clothes'
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has expressed her disappointment with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans. Read more
Samsung launches Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 smartphones
Samsung today hosted its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. At the event that was held virtually owing to the pandemic, Samsung launched three new Galaxy A-series smartphones. Read more
Fitness addict Bhagyashree schools fans about Omega 3 health benefits, sources
Fans can vouch that no health enthusiast makes vitamins and minerals talks’ sound fun and interesting like the way Bhagyashree does which is why her weekly “Back to Basics” videos are eagerly anticipated. Read more
Watch: Encroachment at Nepal border, India sends strict message amid map row
Amid differences between India and Nepal over the latter's 'artificial' territorial claims, authorities found encroachment near the two countries' border. Watch here
Stop vaccine wastage, increase RT-PCR: What Centre told states on 2nd Covid peak
Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering foreign policy objectives
Covid-19: Karnataka records 1,275 new cases, highest single-day spike in 2021
- Bengaluru Urban recorded 786 total cases on Wednesday, continuing with its trend of reporting the highest number of cases in the state
4 passengers deboarded from Alliance Air flight for not heeding Covid-19 protocols
Maharashtra closes all hostels, school and colleges in Palghar as Covid spikes
No signal of concern so far: Govt on Oxford Covid vaccine side-effects
Massive Covid-19 spike in Maharashtra: 23,179 cases in 24 hrs; 2,377 in Mumbai
Nagpur district adds 3,370 new cases, highest since the start of the pandemic
Rail employees advised to convert their debit, ATM cards to RuPay-based cards
- The railways was also facilitating promotion of this move, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
Active Covid cases cross 1,000 mark once again in Jammu and Kashmir
No decision yet on nationwide NRC, govt tells Rajya Sabha
Parliamentary panel suggests use of ‘officials of the Union of India’
- The Committee is of the considered opinion that these three organs of governance, by and large, constitute the Union government
Centre says Covid-19 vaccine wastage in India at 6.5 %, calls for optimal usage
