News updates from HT: India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise from today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India, Sri Lanka to begin joint military exercise from today; counter-terror ops on agenda

India and Sri Lanka will carry out a 12-day military exercise from Monday with a focus on improving counter-insurgency and counter-terror cooperation. Read more

Classes 8 to 12 to reopen in urban Maharashtra as Covid cases decline

From Monday, schools in urban areas are set to reopen for students of classes 8 to 12. In rural areas, physical classes will resume for students of classes 5 to 7. Read more

From today, British nationals arriving in India to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine

Starting today, visitors arriving in India from the United Kingdom will have to undergo go a mandatory 10-day quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Read more

'What nobody asked is, why did Pant run? He could have stepped in and defused the situation': Gavaskar on Ashwin row

After the off-spinner got involved in a heated exchange with Tim Southee and Eoin Morgan during an IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, several former cricketers have weighed in on the issue. Read more

Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's residence post Aryan Khan's arrest. See pics

Hours after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and sent to one day custody, the actor's close friend from the industry, Salman Khan visited him at his residence. Read more

Barack Obama says he can't imagine life without Michelle Obama on 29th wedding anniversary

Former President and the First Lady of the United States of America, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary by sending immense love to each other with adorable posts on social media. Read more