Almost 60% of the firms that said the business outlook is improving are expected to pay an average 9.1% salary hike in 2021.(Stock image: Getty)
News updates from HT: Indian firms likely to give average salary hike of 7.7% and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:58 AM IST

Indian firms likely to give an average salary hike of 7.7%

Indian companies are likely to hand out an average of 7.7% salary increase this year, with top performers projected to get as much as 60% in raises, the India Salary Increase Survey by consulting firm Aon said on Tuesday. Read more

Covid-19 vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register

People aged above 60 and those with comorbidities will be allowed to self-register and choose Covid-19 vaccination centres from March 1, an official confirmed as the govt is working to speed up the second phase of the vaccination process. Read more

'Dare Mighty Things': Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message

The huge parachute used by NASA's Perseverance rover to land on Mars contained a secret message, thanks to a puzzle lover on the spacecraft team. Read more

Tears and smiles as Ravi makes bail after 10 days

Eight days ago, 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with the Toolkit case, was granted bail on Tuesday, the sheer relief brought tears in her eyes. Read more

Huge 350-pound crocodile swallows footwear, vets perform surgery to remove it

“If the shoe fits your fancy… swallow it? Not a good idea!” this is how the post about a huge crocodile that had to undergo a surgery to remove an unsavoury snack from her stomach starts. Read more

Happy anniversary Ajay Devgn and Kajol: When she asked him for help with boyfriend problems, relied on his 'sage advice'

On Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary, here is a lesser-known fact about them. Did you know they were in relationships with other people when they first met? Read more

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalised in LA on Tuesday with severe leg injuries as his car veered off a road and rolled down a hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the wreckage, authorities said. Read more

Recipe: Let Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups paint mid-week blues, caramel

Who wouldn’t love to indulge in the aroma of spice and caramel flavour this Wednesday? If you are already drooling, here’s a recipe of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups to conquer your drooping mid-week mood. Read more

How Indian Army trains soldiers to battle terrorists in J&K | Watch

Counter-terror operation training was held at 15 corps battle school in J&K. The Indian Army trained soldiers to battle terrorists in J&K. Trainees were seen climbing up and rappelling down a steep rock wall.

salary hike covid-19 nasa mars rover farmers protest ajay devgn tiger woods indian army dessert recipes
Police said the woman died by suicide inside the washroom on Tuesday afternoon.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh woman Maoist surrendered last week, dies by suicide, probe sought

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:54 AM IST
  • The deceased, Kawasi, was a member of Chetna Natya Mandli or CNM, which is a cultural wing of the Maoists.
According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 2,86,826 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Delhi, as of 6pm on Saturday.(PTI)
india news

Vaccination drive stepped up amid fresh Covid-19 spike; over 11.9 mn doses given

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The government plans to take the rate of coronavirus vaccinations to five million a day in the next four to six weeks.
The Supreme Court. Maharashtra government had earlier informed the apex court that all guilty police officials have been punished or suspended from services.(HT photo)
india news

SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe in Palghar mob-lynching case

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:32 AM IST
The pleas also seek a probe by the CBI and registration of FIR against police officials for their alleged failure to prevent the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.
A total of 1,669 Anganwadi centres were closed for almost 11 months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.(Reuters)
india news

Anganwadi centres reopen after 11 months in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

ANI, Rajouri, Jammu And Kashmir
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Anganwadi workers tried their best to provide door to door facilities to the people during lockdown. Many workers provided cooked meals as well while adhering to Covid-19 protocols.
Karnataka high court.(HT photo)
india news

Karnataka HC imposes 10 lakh cost on company for petitions against Premji

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Despite the dismissal of earlier petitions, the petitioner filed fresh writ petitions with the same core issue.
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Rain, snow warning for J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand for next five days

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between February 25 and 27
"As of now, we have deployed additional police personnel at the village," said Ahmad.(ANI)
india news

16 people injured as TDP, YSRCP workers clash in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

ANI, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Sub Inspector of Srikakulam Police M Ahmad said, "A clash erupted between workers of TDP and YSRCP in Mettavalasa village of Srikakulam allegedly over social media post related to recent local body polls."
It is day 3 of the week-long lockdown in Amravati on Wednesday.(ANI)
india news

Maharashtra Covid-19: Record spike in Amravati, districts impose travel ban

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Parbhani of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, famous for Sai Baba temple, has announced the closure of places of worship and imposed travel restrictions from the 11 districts of Vidarbha.
"There's one candidate to lead the budget department, and her name is Neera Tanden," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.(Stock images: Getty)
india news

White House nominates Indian-American as director of management and budget

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:04 AM IST
If confirmed by the Senate, 50-year-old Tanden would become the first person of colour to head the federal agency that prepares the annual budget of the US government.
Seven persons including two women died after an oil tanker collided with the car they were travelling in, on Yamuna Expressway. (ANI)
india news

7 killed as oil tanker collides with car on Yamuna Expressway

ANI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:03 AM IST
During the collision, a car came between the tanker and the divider. All those who were travelling in the car are dead.
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
india news

LIVE: China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 112 million people, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said his government is working to make Assam a terror-free state.(HT file)
india news

1,040 militants of 5 outfits surrender in Assam

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The militants deposited 338 arms, including 58 AK series rifles, 11 M-16 guns and four LMGs.
If confirmed by the Senate, 49-year-old Ahuja, nominated on Tuesday, would become the first Indian-American to serve this top position.(Kiran Ahuja/Twitter)
india news

Biden nominates Indian-American lawyer Kiran Ahuja to head Personnel Management

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Ahuja currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Philanthropy Northwest, a regional network of philanthropic institutions.
A swab sample being taken from Amritsar on Tuesday. Concerned schools are now closed for 48 hours for sanitization.(HT photo)
india news

Punjab: Out of 4,000 schoolteachers tested, 13 found positive for Covid-19

ANI, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Amid the growing concern over the rising Covid-19 trend in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered fresh restrictions on indoor gathering to 100.
Anjali Bhardwaj, the 48-year-old activist is also the founder of the Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS), a citizens' group with a mandate to promote transparency and accountability in government.(Getty)
india news

Indian social activist among 12 anti-corruption champions awarded by Biden admin

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:53 AM IST
According to the State Department, Bhardwaj has served as an active member of the Right to Information Movement in India for over two decades.
