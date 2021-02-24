News updates from HT: Indian firms likely to give average salary hike of 7.7% and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian firms likely to give an average salary hike of 7.7%

Indian companies are likely to hand out an average of 7.7% salary increase this year, with top performers projected to get as much as 60% in raises, the India Salary Increase Survey by consulting firm Aon said on Tuesday. Read more

Covid-19 vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register

People aged above 60 and those with comorbidities will be allowed to self-register and choose Covid-19 vaccination centres from March 1, an official confirmed as the govt is working to speed up the second phase of the vaccination process. Read more

'Dare Mighty Things': Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message

The huge parachute used by NASA's Perseverance rover to land on Mars contained a secret message, thanks to a puzzle lover on the spacecraft team. Read more

Tears and smiles as Ravi makes bail after 10 days

Eight days ago, 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with the Toolkit case, was granted bail on Tuesday, the sheer relief brought tears in her eyes. Read more

Huge 350-pound crocodile swallows footwear, vets perform surgery to remove it

“If the shoe fits your fancy… swallow it? Not a good idea!” this is how the post about a huge crocodile that had to undergo a surgery to remove an unsavoury snack from her stomach starts. Read more

Happy anniversary Ajay Devgn and Kajol: When she asked him for help with boyfriend problems, relied on his 'sage advice'

On Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary, here is a lesser-known fact about them. Did you know they were in relationships with other people when they first met? Read more

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalised in LA on Tuesday with severe leg injuries as his car veered off a road and rolled down a hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the wreckage, authorities said. Read more

Recipe: Let Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups paint mid-week blues, caramel

Who wouldn’t love to indulge in the aroma of spice and caramel flavour this Wednesday? If you are already drooling, here’s a recipe of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups to conquer your drooping mid-week mood. Read more

How Indian Army trains soldiers to battle terrorists in J&K | Watch

Counter-terror operation training was held at 15 corps battle school in J&K. The Indian Army trained soldiers to battle terrorists in J&K. Trainees were seen climbing up and rappelling down a steep rock wall.