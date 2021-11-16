News updates from HT: Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Australia and all the latest news

Breaking News Updates August 30, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Australia, a day after unveiling

A life-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi, gifted by the Indian government, was vandalised in Australia's Melbourne last Saturday, reports have said. Read More

Advancing global peace is China-US joint mission, Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden

China and the US should respect each other, coexist in peace, and pursue win-win cooperation, President Xi Jinping told US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday, adding that the two countries need to cooperate to respond to global challenges like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

PM Modi to address first Audit Diwas today. Here's more on it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address an event that would mark the first Audit Diwas at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Read More

'Had I reached the hospital 20 minutes late, both my windpipes would have burst': Rizwan shares chilling ICU details

Shortly after Mohammad Rizwan played a heroic innings of 67 against Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, images of the Pakistan opener laying in a hospital bed emerged. Read More

Patralekhaa marries Rajkummar Rao in Sabyasachi saree, here's what the Bengali verse on her veil means

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Monday, November 15. Read More

Patralekhaa, in full red veil, poses with dogs in her arms at wedding with Rajkummar Rao. See pics

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh on Monday. The couple had been dating for 11 years before they decided to finally tie the knot. Read More

Watch | Why ordinance on CBI and ED Directors' tenure has outraged many

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON