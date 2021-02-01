News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee labels Union budget 'anti-poor' and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-country’: Bengal CM Mamata on Budget 2021
The tussle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its main challenger in the coming assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), intensified on Monday. Read More
Budget 2021: Sitharaman’s Rs.225k crore infra push for 4 poll-bound states
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2021 budget had special focus on the four election-bound states with allocation of ₹225,000 crore for infrastructure projects in these states. Read More
No illegal detention of farmers after Republic Day violence: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police said on Monday they have not detained anyone illegally in connection with the violence that broke out in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Read More
SII awaits Centre’s purchase nod for Covishield vaccine’s second batch
Pune-based pharma major Serum Institute of India (SII) awaits the purchase order for the second lot of Covishield vaccine. Read More
This turtleneck sweater by Prada reminds netizens of Swiss cheese. What do you think about it?
A knit arm warmer by Zara took the Internet by storm because of its odd design back in December. Read More
'He can give you heart attacks, heartaches, heartbreaks': R Sridhar calls Rishabh Pant a 'great package'
It's no secret that R Sridhar has been phenomenal in his role as the fielding coach of the Indian cricket team. Read More
Kapil Sharma jokes about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with police, leaves singer red-faced
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, on the Kapil Sharma Show, cracked a joke at singer Guru Randhawa's recent brush with the law. Read More
Naveen Patnaik lauds Budget 2021, says dip in share of central taxes worrying
- The Odisha CM said the Centre's replication of the state scheme of Mamata and Mission Shakti was a logical step towards women empowerment.
Darjeeling’s GJM, an ally of TMC, wants national body for Gorkhas
- The GJM said the All India Gorkha Assembly should be a pan-India statutory development body and all elected people’s representatives from the community should be its members.
Twitter restores 250 accounts blocked in India for a controversial hashtag
- Twitter decided to restore the 250-odd accounts after a meeting with officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology
Odisha to start regular classes for students of IX and XI from February 8
- The state government has also approved a proposal to distribute happiness kits to around 1.83 lakh students of Classes I to VIII in five districts of Odisha.
Tripura youth allegedly shot dead by BSF on Indo-Bangla border
- The BSF claimed its troopers were attacked by cattle smugglers following which they opened fire.
11 patients have a narrow escape as fire breaks out in a Cuttack hospital
- Extension and construction work was being carried out in Sun Hospital at Tulasipur area when the fire started on the top floor. The hospital, among the biggest nursing homes in Cuttack, did not have many patients as construction work was going on.
Farm laws stir: UP minister responds to farmer leader Naresh Tikait's remarks
Mobile internet suspension now extended only in seven Haryana districts
SC notice on privacy concerns to Google, WhatsApp, Amazon UPIs
Twitter restores accounts restricted for talking about 'farmer genocide'
Farmers announce nationwide agitation on Feb 6, issue calls to block roads
Farmers' protest: A fortress in making in Ghazipur
Govt orders probe by Revenue Commissioner into Shivamogga blast
Patna HC raps Bihar govt for slow progress in cases of gang rapes of minors
- The court's observations came on an email complaint that child protection specialist of Unicef, Mansoor Qadri had sent to the Chairperson, Patna High Court Committee of Juvenile Justice and POCSO on January 15.
