News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee labels Union budget 'anti-poor' and all the latest news

'Anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-country’: Bengal CM Mamata on Budget 2021

The tussle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its main challenger in the coming assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), intensified on Monday. Read More

Budget 2021: Sitharaman’s Rs.225k crore infra push for 4 poll-bound states

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2021 budget had special focus on the four election-bound states with allocation of ₹225,000 crore for infrastructure projects in these states. Read More

No illegal detention of farmers after Republic Day violence: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said on Monday they have not detained anyone illegally in connection with the violence that broke out in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Read More

SII awaits Centre’s purchase nod for Covishield vaccine’s second batch

Pune-based pharma major Serum Institute of India (SII) awaits the purchase order for the second lot of Covishield vaccine. Read More

This turtleneck sweater by Prada reminds netizens of Swiss cheese. What do you think about it?

A knit arm warmer by Zara took the Internet by storm because of its odd design back in December. Read More

'He can give you heart attacks, heartaches, heartbreaks': R Sridhar calls Rishabh Pant a 'great package'

It's no secret that R Sridhar has been phenomenal in his role as the fielding coach of the Indian cricket team. Read More

Kapil Sharma jokes about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with police, leaves singer red-faced

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, on the Kapil Sharma Show, cracked a joke at singer Guru Randhawa's recent brush with the law. Read More