News updates from HT: Minister gives reason for ex- Mumbai top cop's transfer and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Serious and unforgivable mistakes': Maharashtra minister on why Mumbai police chief was transferred

A day after Mumbai police commissioner Pram Bir Singh was shunted out by the Maharashtra government, a state minister gave the reason for the decision. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday that Singh was transferred after some of his colleagues committed "serious and unforgivable mistakes". Read more

Govt announces vehicle scrappage policy: All you need to know

The central government on Thursday announced the long-awaited vehicle scrappage policy, which was announced by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech. Calling the policy a "win-win" for everyone, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said that it will reduce pollution and increase road safety. Read more

EU to slap sanctions on Chinese officials over rights abuses in Xinjiang: Report

European Union officials have approved sanctions on Chinese officials, who are accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. The penalties were approved at preparatory meetings for next week's Foreign Affairs Council, according to people familiar with the discussions. Read more

Kareena Kapoor can't stop staring at her newborn baby. Check out her new pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she just can't help staring at her newborn son. She made the comment even as she posted a new picture of herself but not her son. She wrote: "Can't stop staring... at him." The black and white picture shows her in a relaxed mode at home and looking downwards. Read more

High in 'Sky': Suryakumar starts off with astonishing one-legged six off Archer

Suryakumar Yadav started his international career as a batsman in an India shirt with a majestic shot that many wouldn't have expected a player playing his first international innings to go for on the very first delivery he faced. Read more

If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer

As a wonderful source of iron, folate, chlorophyll, Vitamin E, magnesium, Vitamin A, fibre, plant protein and Vitamin C, spinach or palak is one green vegetable that must certainly be included in your diet for being packed with varied health benefits and so, we are whipping up some Palak Paneer for dinner. Read more

5 air conditioner myths busted just in time for summer

Can you imagine being stuck at home without an air conditioner during the lockdown? Air conditioners (ACs) have become a quintessential part of our lives given the fluctuating climatic conditions. And these gadgets have evolved from just being big cooling machines to sleek appliances that are suitable for use throughout the year to maintain comfortable indoor temperature. Read more

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly pranks him with raw egg and water. Watch

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay was on the receiving end of a naughty prank played on him by his daughter and the Internet’s here for it. A video posted by the renowned chef on Insatgram shows how Tilly Ramsay pulled off the prank on him and it’s since collecting a ton of reactions on Instagram. Read more







