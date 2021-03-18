If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer
- Spinach is at its best when it's fresh between March and June and tapping into this timeline, we are cooking Palak Paneer tonight with a recipe that Popeye would totally recommend. Check benefits and recipe inside
As a wonderful source of iron, folate, chlorophyll, Vitamin E, magnesium, Vitamin A, fibre, plant protein and Vitamin C, spinach or palak is one green vegetable that must certainly be included in your diet for being packed with varied health benefits and so, we are whipping up some Palak Paneer for dinner. Spinach is at it's best when it's fresh between March and June and tapping into this timeline, we are cooking Palak Paneer tonight with a recipe that Popeye would totally recommend.
It is important that the meal you eat before sleep should ensure a healthy digestive system and paneer does not only that but also makes teeth and bones strong along with aiding weight loss and reducing the risk of breast cancer. Since it is also great for those having diabetes, make sure you check out the recipe of Palak Paneer here and serve a bowl of goodness to your family.
Ingredients:
100 gms paneer
4 tbsp cream/malai
A bunch of palak/spinach
2-3 chopped spring onion with greens
1 chopped tomato
1 inch ginger
4-5 cloves garlic
2 green chillies
4-5 walnuts
1 tsp cumin seeds
Salt, red chilli powder and garam masala as per your taste.
Method:
In a pan add chopped spinach, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, green chillies, cumin seeds, walnuts and cook it for 8-10 mins. Let it cool down meanwhile in another pan toast the cubed paneer. Add this in a mixer grinder and make a fine paste. In a pan add 1 tsp ghee, salt, chilli powder, garam masala.. saute on low flame, add the spinach puree..
Keeping the flame low cook it for 5-6 mins, adjust the consistency with some water. Add cream while keep stirring so that it doesn't stick. Finally add paneer and it's ready!
(Recipe: Neha, Instagram/culinarychaser)
Added benefits of palak or spinach:
Apart from being cheap and easy to prepare if not served raw, spinach is known to contain 28.1 milligrams of vitamin C in a 100-gram serving as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Since it is high in fiber and water, it promotes a healthy digestive tract by preventing constipation.
The leaves of spinach are also rich in protein, iron, vitamins and minerals. The vitamin A in it moisturises the skin and hair while the vitamin C in it provides structure to skin and hair and the iron content keeps hair loss at bay.
Apart from managing diabetes and preventing cancer, it also helps prevent asthma and lowers blood pressure.
