News updates from HT: Over a million PM Kisan fund transfers failed during lockdown and all the latest news
Over a million PM Kisan fund transfers failed during lockdown
Over 1.12 million fund transfer failures were reported across the country under the PM-Kisan scheme during the Covid lockdown between March 23 and July 31. As many as 63,30,00, or over 56% of the failed transactions as of July 31, were successfully reprocessed but beneficiaries in the remaining 44% may not have received the money, according to information obtained from the agriculture department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Read more
IRCTC to resume services for Tejas trains from February 14
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited is scheduled to restart operations for ‘private’ Tejas Express trains on the Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes from February 14, Livemint reported quoting ministry of railways. Read more
'Freedom of speech not absolute': SC tells makers of web series 'Tandav'
The directors and actors of web series 'Tandav', and head of Amazon Prime India Aparna Purohit failed to get protection from arrest from Supreme Court on Wednesday. Read more
Chinese vaccine trial in Dhaka fell through. Its state media blames New Delhi
Trials for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac were halted in Bangladesh last year due to meddling by India, China’s state media has claimed in a report on Tuesday, accusing New Delhi of torpedoing Beijing's efforts to push its vaccine in Dhaka. Read more
Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain
Former Indian captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has reached the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after experiencing discomfort in chest just weeks after undergoing treatment for a heart related ailment. Read more
Apple Watch Black Unity launched for Black History Month
Apple has launched a limited edition Apple Watch in celebration of Black History Month. It’s the Black Unity Collection Apple Watch Series 6 featuring the Black Unity Sport Band and a Unity watch face. Read more
Sona Mohapatra calls Preity Zinta a 'minion of patriarchy' for the 'Sweetu-MeToo' comment she made in 2018
Singer Sona Mohapatra has expressed anger at a Twitter user who commented on one of her recent tweets. The person had made an insensitive remark about the MeToo movement, which was first said by actor Preity Zinta in a 2018 interview. Read more
Mira Rajput sets Shahid Kapoor swooning over her 'magic' in abstract print dress
Ahead of Valentine’s month, Cupid is already at work and shooting love arrows between Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput which instills our faith in romance. However, a larger part of this romantic vibe was contributed by Mira’s abstract print dress which the diva flaunted recently from her Goa vacay and Shahid could not keep calm. Read more
Horrifying videos show 15-foot-long shark gnawing motor boat off Florida coast. Watch
In an alarming incident, a motor boat out for fishing off a Florida coast experienced a scary encounter with a 16-foot-long shark. The images and clips shared on Facebook by Erika Almond, one of the passengers of the boat, has now grabbed the attention of netizens. Read more
Watch: Delhi violence | 'Deep Sidhu's photos with PM Modi...': Farmer leader reacts
A day after farmer protestors' tractor rally deteriorated into chaos and vandalism, SS Pandher, General Secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, alleged that miscreants had infiltrated the farmers' ranks to defame the agitation. Watch here
Centre of orchestrated violence in Delhi’s tractor rally, says Digvijaya Singh
- Digvijaya Singh accused the Centre of trying to derail the farmers' protest
BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP
- At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and BJP, showed several photos purportedly of the actor with various BJP leaders. "The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers' tractor parade," Chadha said.
Rakesh Tikait named in FIR over violence in tractor parade, says Delhi Police
Soldier killed, others three injured in IED blast in Kashmir’s Kulgam
- The police said the IED was most probably planted in the night and that the perpetrators were probably familiar with the troop movement.
Twitter takes down over 500 accounts a day after violence during farmer rally
IT minister to launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal
Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' R-Day rally
'Doesn't have authority': AIKSCC after farmer leader says withdrawing from stir
No need to assess Mollem projects’ cumulative impact: Goa minister
Man-eater leopard that attacked 4 people shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Almora
- The leopard had killed a woman and inured three others before the forest department declared it a man-eater.
IRCTC to resume services for Tejas trains from February 14
- The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. They stopped operating in March last year due to the pandemic. IRCTC resumed services in October, but operations were stopped a month later due to low occupancy.
Uttarakhand police on alert in 4 districts after violence in Delhi tractor rally
- The police headquarters has asked the US Nagar district police to maintain extra vigil as it is the most affected district in the state by the farmers’ agitation.
Sameer Desai quits BJP, joins Shiv Sena
All you need to know about Nishan Sahib, the flag hoisted by farmers on Red Fort
