News updates from HT: Over a million PM Kisan fund transfers failed during lockdown and all the latest news

Over a million PM Kisan fund transfers failed during lockdown

Over 1.12 million fund transfer failures were reported across the country under the PM-Kisan scheme during the Covid lockdown between March 23 and July 31. As many as 63,30,00, or over 56% of the failed transactions as of July 31, were successfully reprocessed but beneficiaries in the remaining 44% may not have received the money, according to information obtained from the agriculture department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Read more

IRCTC to resume services for Tejas trains from February 14

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited is scheduled to restart operations for ‘private’ Tejas Express trains on the Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes from February 14, Livemint reported quoting ministry of railways. Read more

'Freedom of speech not absolute': SC tells makers of web series 'Tandav'

The directors and actors of web series 'Tandav', and head of Amazon Prime India Aparna Purohit failed to get protection from arrest from Supreme Court on Wednesday. Read more

Chinese vaccine trial in Dhaka fell through. Its state media blames New Delhi

Trials for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac were halted in Bangladesh last year due to meddling by India, China’s state media has claimed in a report on Tuesday, accusing New Delhi of torpedoing Beijing's efforts to push its vaccine in Dhaka. Read more

Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Former Indian captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has reached the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after experiencing discomfort in chest just weeks after undergoing treatment for a heart related ailment. Read more

Apple Watch Black Unity launched for Black History Month

Apple has launched a limited edition Apple Watch in celebration of Black History Month. It’s the Black Unity Collection Apple Watch Series 6 featuring the Black Unity Sport Band and a Unity watch face. Read more

Sona Mohapatra calls Preity Zinta a 'minion of patriarchy' for the 'Sweetu-MeToo' comment she made in 2018

Singer Sona Mohapatra has expressed anger at a Twitter user who commented on one of her recent tweets. The person had made an insensitive remark about the MeToo movement, which was first said by actor Preity Zinta in a 2018 interview. Read more

Mira Rajput sets Shahid Kapoor swooning over her 'magic' in abstract print dress

Ahead of Valentine’s month, Cupid is already at work and shooting love arrows between Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput which instills our faith in romance. However, a larger part of this romantic vibe was contributed by Mira’s abstract print dress which the diva flaunted recently from her Goa vacay and Shahid could not keep calm. Read more

Horrifying videos show 15-foot-long shark gnawing motor boat off Florida coast. Watch

In an alarming incident, a motor boat out for fishing off a Florida coast experienced a scary encounter with a 16-foot-long shark. The images and clips shared on Facebook by Erika Almond, one of the passengers of the boat, has now grabbed the attention of netizens. Read more

Watch: Delhi violence | 'Deep Sidhu's photos with PM Modi...': Farmer leader reacts

A day after farmer protestors' tractor rally deteriorated into chaos and vandalism, SS Pandher, General Secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, alleged that miscreants had infiltrated the farmers' ranks to defame the agitation. Watch here