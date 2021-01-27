IND USA
As many as 63,30,00, or over 56% of the failed transactions as of July 31, were successfully reprocessed but beneficiaries in the remaining 44% may not have received the money, according to information obtained from the agriculture department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. (Representative Image)(PTI file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Over a million PM Kisan fund transfers failed during lockdown and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:05 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over a million PM Kisan fund transfers failed during lockdown

Over 1.12 million fund transfer failures were reported across the country under the PM-Kisan scheme during the Covid lockdown between March 23 and July 31. As many as 63,30,00, or over 56% of the failed transactions as of July 31, were successfully reprocessed but beneficiaries in the remaining 44% may not have received the money, according to information obtained from the agriculture department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Read more

IRCTC to resume services for Tejas trains from February 14

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited is scheduled to restart operations for ‘private’ Tejas Express trains on the Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes from February 14, Livemint reported quoting ministry of railways. Read more

'Freedom of speech not absolute': SC tells makers of web series 'Tandav'

The directors and actors of web series 'Tandav', and head of Amazon Prime India Aparna Purohit failed to get protection from arrest from Supreme Court on Wednesday. Read more

Chinese vaccine trial in Dhaka fell through. Its state media blames New Delhi

Trials for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac were halted in Bangladesh last year due to meddling by India, China’s state media has claimed in a report on Tuesday, accusing New Delhi of torpedoing Beijing's efforts to push its vaccine in Dhaka. Read more

Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Former Indian captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has reached the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after experiencing discomfort in chest just weeks after undergoing treatment for a heart related ailment. Read more

Apple Watch Black Unity launched for Black History Month

Apple has launched a limited edition Apple Watch in celebration of Black History Month. It’s the Black Unity Collection Apple Watch Series 6 featuring the Black Unity Sport Band and a Unity watch face. Read more

Sona Mohapatra calls Preity Zinta a 'minion of patriarchy' for the 'Sweetu-MeToo' comment she made in 2018

Singer Sona Mohapatra has expressed anger at a Twitter user who commented on one of her recent tweets. The person had made an insensitive remark about the MeToo movement, which was first said by actor Preity Zinta in a 2018 interview. Read more

Mira Rajput sets Shahid Kapoor swooning over her 'magic' in abstract print dress

Ahead of Valentine’s month, Cupid is already at work and shooting love arrows between Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput which instills our faith in romance. However, a larger part of this romantic vibe was contributed by Mira’s abstract print dress which the diva flaunted recently from her Goa vacay and Shahid could not keep calm. Read more

Horrifying videos show 15-foot-long shark gnawing motor boat off Florida coast. Watch

In an alarming incident, a motor boat out for fishing off a Florida coast experienced a scary encounter with a 16-foot-long shark. The images and clips shared on Facebook by Erika Almond, one of the passengers of the boat, has now grabbed the attention of netizens. Read more

Watch: Delhi violence | 'Deep Sidhu's photos with PM Modi...': Farmer leader reacts

A day after farmer protestors' tractor rally deteriorated into chaos and vandalism, SS Pandher, General Secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, alleged that miscreants had infiltrated the farmers' ranks to defame the agitation. Watch here

india news

Centre of orchestrated violence in Delhi’s tractor rally, says Digvijaya Singh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Digvijaya Singh accused the Centre of trying to derail the farmers' protest
india news

BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and BJP, showed several photos purportedly of the actor with various BJP leaders. "The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers' tractor parade," Chadha said.
india news

Rakesh Tikait named in FIR over violence in tractor parade, says Delhi Police

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Rakesh Tikait faces charges of rioting, attempt to murder and assault.
india news

Soldier killed, others three injured in IED blast in Kashmir’s Kulgam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • The police said the IED was most probably planted in the night and that the perpetrators were probably familiar with the troop movement.
india news

Twitter takes down over 500 accounts a day after violence during farmer rally

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Twitter’s spokesperson said they have also applied labels to tweets that were found to be in violation of synthetic and manipulated media policy
india news

IT minister to launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The minister will be the chief guest at the event, which will also be attended by senior IT ministry officials and industry leaders.
india news

Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' R-Day rally

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The microblogging platform said that it had applied labels to tweets that were found to be in violation of synthetic and manipulated media policy.
india news

'Doesn't have authority': AIKSCC after farmer leader says withdrawing from stir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The farmers who had the permission from Delhi Police to take out a tractor rally deviated from the approved route of the parade and marched towards central Delhi from various border points leading to violence on Tuesday.
india news

News updates from HT: Over a million Kisan fund transfers failed during lockdown

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
india news

No need to assess Mollem projects’ cumulative impact: Goa minister

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:55 PM IST
In a letter to the Central Empowered Committee, the expert members of the Wildlife Board said the clearances to the projects were granted without studying their cumulative impact
india news

Man-eater leopard that attacked 4 people shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Almora

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • The leopard had killed a woman and inured three others before the forest department declared it a man-eater.
india news

IRCTC to resume services for Tejas trains from February 14

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. They stopped operating in March last year due to the pandemic. IRCTC resumed services in October, but operations were stopped a month later due to low occupancy.
india news

Uttarakhand police on alert in 4 districts after violence in Delhi tractor rally

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • The police headquarters has asked the US Nagar district police to maintain extra vigil as it is the most affected district in the state by the farmers’ agitation.
india news

Sameer Desai quits BJP, joins Shiv Sena

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:15 PM IST
A two-term Congress corporator, Sameer Desai has also been the spokesperson of Mumbai Congress.
india news

All you need to know about Nishan Sahib, the flag hoisted by farmers on Red Fort

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Actor Deep Sidhu has been accused of instigating the farmers for the deviation in the route as well as for hoisting the flag.
