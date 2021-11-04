News updates from HT: Probe ordered after man branded ‘terrorist’ in prison and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Punjab prisoner allegedly tortured, branded as 'Atwadi'; probe ordered

Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed this as 'malicious intent' of the Congress in Punjab to paint Sikhs as terrorists. Read more here.

‘Black 2021’: Car sales plunge; US, China, Europe and India report decline

Car sales have been tumbling across the world with a semiconductor chip shortage taking a mammoth toll. While demand remains strong in most markets, production is rather sorry tale. Read more here.

Pakistani actor makes huge allegation against BCCI after India beat Afghanistan, Aakash Chopra gives fitting reply

Team India on Wednesday recorded their first win in this edition of the T20 World Cup, beating Afghanistan by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi. Read more here.

Akshay Kumar reveals how Katrina Kaif actually slapped him in Sooryavanshi, says 'asli mein pail diya'

Katrina Kaif said that she really slapped Akshay Kumar while shooting. In The Kapil Sharma Show, she also said that she did it without any retake. Read more here.

Vaani Kapoor sizzles winter fashion in blue fleece sports bra, shrug, jeans

Vaani Kapoor's ‘magic’ in blue fleece sports bra, shrug and jeans are the only blues we are accepting this winter. Read more here.

