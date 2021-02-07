News updates from HT: Uttarakhand CM says experts to study cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy and all the other news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the cause of the tragedy in Chamoli will be studied by experts. The chief minister said that at present the state government is focussed on saving the lives of people. Read more

VVS Laxman explains how England bowlers were spot on with plan against Kohli

Dom Bess was the star with the ball for England. The off-spinner picked up four wickets for his side as his efforts put India on the back foot in their innings. Read more

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday party: Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr attend

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar hosted a birthday party for his twins, Yash and Roohi, as they turned four on Sunday. Read more

Figure skater smoothly moonwalks on ice, video leaves people in awe

The video shows the skater skillfully moonwalking on ice wearing skates. What makes the clip even more amazing is the dancer’s smile at the end of the clip. Read more

Watch: Daring rescue after Uttarakhand glacier burst; ITBP, Army deployed

Following a glacier burst and resultant flooding in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were seen rescuing a man from a tunnel reportedly near Tapovan dam. Watch here