News updates from HT: Uttarakhand CM says experts to study cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy and all the other news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the cause of the tragedy in Chamoli will be studied by experts. The chief minister said that at present the state government is focussed on saving the lives of people. Read more
VVS Laxman explains how England bowlers were spot on with plan against Kohli
Dom Bess was the star with the ball for England. The off-spinner picked up four wickets for his side as his efforts put India on the back foot in their innings. Read more
Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday party: Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr attend
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar hosted a birthday party for his twins, Yash and Roohi, as they turned four on Sunday. Read more
Figure skater smoothly moonwalks on ice, video leaves people in awe
The video shows the skater skillfully moonwalking on ice wearing skates. What makes the clip even more amazing is the dancer’s smile at the end of the clip. Read more
Watch: Daring rescue after Uttarakhand glacier burst; ITBP, Army deployed
Following a glacier burst and resultant flooding in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were seen rescuing a man from a tunnel reportedly near Tapovan dam. Watch here
Dhauli Ganga river's water level breached all records after glacial burst
As minister, I was against power projects on Ganga, its main tributaries: Bharti
UP govt announces 16-digit Unicode to identify landholdings
No threat to other Uttarakhand villages, says Centre; alert in UP: 10 points
2 traffickers including one who used Mercedes car to push drugs nabbed in Mumbai
- One of the two dealers was allegedly using his high-end car to peddle and distribute drugs to high profile customers in Mumbai’s western suburbs
Air 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram
'Will stay CM for next 10 years': KCR on buzz around son's elevation
'Tired of aunt-nephew regime': PM Modi on those joining BJP in Bengal
'No ghar wapsi till farmers' demands are met': Rakesh Tikait
Odisha govt, BJD protest NMA notification around Jagannath temple
- The National Monuments Authority’s draft bylaw prohibits any construction within 100 metre radius of the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri.
Glacier burst: NDRF’s 8th battalion deployed for search and rescue operations
- Three of the NDRF teams were airlifted while one traveled by road while another team was dispatched from Dehradun.
Political leaders express solidarity with people affected in Uttarakhand floods
Javadekar launches awareness campaign on Covid-19 vaccination
Video shows water gushing downstream in Uttarakhand after glacier burst
