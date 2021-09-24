News updates from HT: Voting for 1st phase of Bihar panchayat polls begins and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar panchayat election 2021: Voting for first phase begins today

The first phase of the Bihar panchayat election began on Friday as voting for 4,647 posts are being held in 12 blocks spread over 10 districts in the state amid tight security. Read More

Delhi to prepare bio-decomposer solution from today to fight stubble burning

The Delhi government will start preparing a bio-decomposer solution from Friday for spraying across farmlands in order to stop stubble burning which leads to air pollution in the national capital. Read More

France still upset with US over submarine snub. Patching up will take time

Top diplomats of France and the United States said on Thursday that patching up bilateral ties will take some time yet, as French discontent still sizzles over the trilateral AUKUS nuclear submarine deal that tore up one of its contracts with Australia. Read More

IPL 2021: KKR skipper Morgan fined ₹24 lakh for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match no. 34 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. Read More

KBC 13: Jackie Shroff says he once approached Amitabh Bachchan for autograph but was stopped by Abhishek, Shweta

ackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be seen as the special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shaandar Shukarvaar episode. Read More

‘Dumb mechanical devices’ can wait, Ola Electric CEO has plans for flying cars

Ola Electric has revealed big and boisterous plans to change the mobility landscape of India, a country where penetration of personal vehicles among masses remains significantly low. Read More

Free Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan: What PM Modi discussed with Japan's Suga

PM Modi met his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Day 1 of his 3-day trip. Watch

