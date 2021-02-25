News updates in HT: CSE study shows 8 out 10 most polluted cities in NCR, UP and all the latest news
Eight of 10 most polluted cities this winter were in NCR, UP: CSE study
While Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Greater Noida topped the list of most polluted cities in this region, Noida and Delhi were not far behind. Kanpur and Lucknow occupied sixth and ninth positions on the chart Read more here.
RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala during SDPI rally
Tense situation prevailed in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Thursday morning as clashes between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) led to the death of one RSS worker and six injuries following clashes that erupted on late Wednesday night during a rally taken out by the SDPI. Read more here.
Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: When Mira Rajput ‘whacked’ him minutes before giving birth to Misha
Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point. Read more here.
Decisions made unusually quickly: Root and Silverwood speak to match referee over third umpire calls - Report
The England cricket team are not happy with the TV umpire after two controversial decisions in the third Test match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read more here.
Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 healthy lifestyle habits of 'vegan' Kabir Singh
Happy birthday, Shahid Kapoor: From giving up on these 2 food items completely to sticking to these habits for a healthier lifestyle, here’s what credits the vegan Kabir Singh star’s eye-popping athletic physique. Read more here.
Dad treats daughter with different dishes as she works from home. Watch
One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet. It is because of a montage of clips showing the father treating his daughter, who is working from home, with different kinds of yummy dishes. Watch here.
'1000 minority women every year...': India exposes Pakistan at UN
Sensex gains over 500 points in opening session; Nifty at 15,151.15
Soldier arrested in J&K’s Udhampur for passing on classified data to Pakistan
UK court to decide on Nirav Modi’s extradition today: Case so far
Vaccine for 60+ & above 45 with co-morbidities from March 1: Key points
'No lockdown': Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures workers amid Covid-19 spike
LIVE: 2o crore ICMR samples tested so far, 8 lakh in last 24 hour
Most of northwest India sees summer-like temperatures
Nagaland cuts taxes on petrol and diesel, fuel prices come down
- Petrol and Diesel were being retailed at ₹90.41 and ₹83.99 in Kohima on Wednesday.
Farm laws protests: Tikait to address rally at Todabhim
- Protests enter Day 90. Tikait says 40 lakh tractors will hit the streets.
Vaccination for senior citizens, and 45+ with co-morbidities: How to register
In video message, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters in Surat
‘Differences will arise if laws are steamrolled’: Mallikarjun Kharge
Citing poor infra, SC seeks legislative impact study on consumer law
