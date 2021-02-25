News updates in HT: CSE study shows 8 out 10 most polluted cities in NCR, UP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Eight of 10 most polluted cities this winter were in NCR, UP: CSE study

While Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Greater Noida topped the list of most polluted cities in this region, Noida and Delhi were not far behind. Kanpur and Lucknow occupied sixth and ninth positions on the chart

RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala during SDPI rally

Tense situation prevailed in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Thursday morning as clashes between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) led to the death of one RSS worker and six injuries following clashes that erupted on late Wednesday night during a rally taken out by the SDPI.

Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: When Mira Rajput ‘whacked’ him minutes before giving birth to Misha

Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point.

Decisions made unusually quickly: Root and Silverwood speak to match referee over third umpire calls - Report

The England cricket team are not happy with the TV umpire after two controversial decisions in the third Test match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 healthy lifestyle habits of 'vegan' Kabir Singh

Happy birthday, Shahid Kapoor: From giving up on these 2 food items completely to sticking to these habits for a healthier lifestyle, here's what credits the vegan Kabir Singh star's eye-popping athletic physique.

Dad treats daughter with different dishes as she works from home. Watch

One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet. It is because of a montage of clips showing the father treating his daughter, who is working from home, with different kinds of yummy dishes.

'1000 minority women every year...': India exposes Pakistan at UN







