News updates with Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Indian Navy gears up for relief and rescue ops in Cyclone Nisarga aftermath and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian Navy gears up for relief and rescue ops in Cyclone Nisarga aftermath

In Mumbai, the Navy will be on standby with five Flood Rescue Teams and three Diving Teams throughout the monsoon season. These teams are stationed at various naval areas across the city to enable early response over a larger area. These teams are fully equipped and have been trained for rescue operations. Recce of known flood-prone areas has been undertaken and all necessary preparations are in place.

Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1990, released from Delhi prison

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal allowed the release of Manu Sharma, convicted for the murder of model Jessica Lal in 1999. And after his approval, Sharma was released from Tihar Jail. Baijal had accepted the recommendation of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) which met last month.

Covid-19 reaches Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office, 13 test positive

At least 13 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office in the national capital, Baijal’s office stated on Tuesday. According to reports, the first case came from the extended branch of the Lieutenant Governor’s office following which 13 people were found positive for coronavirus.

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi BJP got its new president in Adesh Kumar Gupta on Tuesday. He will take over from actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. Other than Delhi, the BJP effected change in leadership in Chhattisgarh and Manipur party units too. Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh were named as state party presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur, respectively.

‘Uninstalling Chinese apps will…’: Sonam Wangchuck on his viral video

Education Reformist Sonam Wangchuck spoke about his ‘boycott Chinese goods’ video that went viral. He said he’s not happy because video got a lot of views but he is happy because the content of the video struck a chord with the people of the country. He said, “People uninstalling Chinese apps will send a message to government of China.”

Mumbai cop joins duty after beating Covid-19, receives hero’s welcome. Watch

“Welcome back, hero!” is what Mumbai Police tweeted while sharing a video of one of their brave officials who returned back to duty after beating coronavirus. A member of the Kurla Police Station, the video shows the cop walking inside the office premise as his colleagues and other people cheerfully clap for him. They also shower flower petals to give him a hero’s welcome.

Trend alert: Short, chic hair is in this season

Short hair, don’t care seems to be the new mantra for Bollywood actors, with the likes of Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Radhika Apte going in for chic, sassy looks amid the lockdown. What’s more, American actor Hilary Duff recently shared on Instagram her short, turquoise hair, while model Bella Hadid’s new quarantine look with DIY bangs gained immense popularity.

