NGT panel to probe alleged illegal coal mining in Assam elephant reserve

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:50 IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered formation of a committee to probe allegations of large scale illegal coal mining by North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) inside Dehing Patkai elephant reserve (particularly in Saleki proposed reserve) in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Acting on an application filed by environment activist Pradip Bhuyan, a bench comprising Justice SP Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda passed an order in Delhi on Monday for the formation of a five-member committee.

The committee would comprise Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Assam, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) and an expert from Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G).

“We are satisfied that a substantial question relating to environment has been raised in this case,” said the NGT order adding, “In order to appreciate the factual situation and to verify the statements in the application, we deem it essential to constitute a committee”.

“The committee shall visit the spot and verify on the factual aspects set out by the application and submit a report. In the event there are infractions as alleged, appropriate action in accordance with the law be instituted for taking remedial measures,” the order added. It also directed that an action taken report to should be filed before September 10, the next date of hearing.

The applicant has also challenged the approval given in April this year by the National Board of Wild Life (NBWL) allowing coal mining in 98.59 hectares of reserve forest land from Saleki proposed reserve forest.

The application alleged that the NEC had been carrying out mining without obtaining clearance under Forest (Conservation) Act. Though NEC had applied for renewal of its mining leases in 2003, it had not received clearance.

In 2012, NEC submitted a fresh application for prior approval under Section 2 of Forest (Conservation) Act for a period of 20 years from 2003 to 2023 including ex-post facto approval for the period 2003 to 2012.

“Even when the application for the clearance had been pending and no such clearance had been granted, the respondent NEC has been continuing with the mining in the area,” the applicant alleged adding that NEC was also disposing off the illegally mined coal.