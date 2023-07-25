NHRC asks Manipur govt to stop violence, human rights violations

The National Human Rights Commission has asked Manipur government to stop violence and human rights violations, while calling on state officials to inform it about the action taken reports and rehabilitation of victims. The Manipur police along with security forces have launched a series of operations across the state (File Photo)

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, it said, “NHRC has observed that in most of the matters relating to violation of human rights due continued violence in the Manipur, the Action Taken Reports (ATRs) sought by it from the state government are awaited. Therefore, it becomes imperative to know what actions have been taken by the concerned authority in the series of incidents that kept on happening for a considerable period and the disturbances are continuing for a pretty long time. The authorities are directed to ensure that no further violence which result in violation of human rights, takes place.”

Without arriving at any final decision at this stage in all the complaints registered by it in the series of incidents, the Commission said it would like to know the efforts by the concerned authorities on several aspects such as - What is the quantum of compensation awarded as of now to the victims of violence? How many persons and family members have been covered under the compensation scheme? What are the steps taken for the rehabilitation of the victims and next of kin of the deceased?

How many persons or families of the victims have been rehabilitated as on date? Whether the process of compassionate employment to the NoK of the deceased, who died due to unfortunate violence, has been initiated or not and what is the stage of such process? How many persons, as of now, have been appointed on the ground of compassionate employment? What steps have been taken by the concerned authorities to promote harmony and restore common brotherhood with a view to save human lives and to protect the properties, both private and public, abjure violence, particularly against women and to promote fraternity and the spirit of brotherliness amongst the community?

It said the Commission also expects that enough measures should be taken to prevent the communities to resort to violence and to maintain peace, harmony and togetherness so as to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, one of the important fundamental duties, so enshrined in Article 51-A of the Constitution of India.

“Without making any observation with regard to the steps taken by the concerned authorities, it is directed that rehabilitative measures initiated and to offer compensation to the victims or their families should be continued uninterruptedly and without any discrimination or arbitrariness. It is also observed that the process shall be expedited and the Commission may be intimated by a comprehensive action taken report, within two weeks,” it said.