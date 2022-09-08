NIA chargesheet against rebels won’t impact peace talks: Meghalaya CM Sangma

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday underscored that investigations by independent agencies will not impinge on the ongoing peace parley with the proscribed rebel outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

This statement comes a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against four HNLC leaders for carrying out an explosion at the staff quarters of Star Cements Ltd. in the East Jaintia Hills district.

The four terrorists named in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Shillong include HNLC chairman-cum-commander in chief Bobby Marwein, Regan Marwein, Wanbor Khardesaw, Lung, William, general secretary-cum-publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw, Deng Deng, Wadborlang Nongrum, Wadkupar Nongrum, Rocky Nongrum, Emmanuel Suchen, Shwa and Marius Rynjah Hep Koit.

“Let me give an assurance that we will ensure there is no kind of hurdle or interference or any kind of problem because of these investigations by independent agencies and these will not and should not affect the peace talks”, Sangma told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

Reminding that the government of India is directly involved in the peace process, he said the union ministry of home affairs (MHA) is well aware of the intricacies and complications of the matter, while reiterating, “So whatever discussion needs to be made with MHA we will discuss (with them) but let me assure everybody that there will not be any hindrance or any kind of stumble or hurdle to the peace talks.”

On the progress of the parleys, the CM said presently talks at an unofficial level have already commenced as a lot of groundwork needs to be covered before arriving at the table for official talks.

“We must build up confidence and discuss different matters. It is not that we meet one fine day and say let’s start talking, it doesn’t happen like that. Therefore, the process to come to the official talks has started and we are doing the groundwork for it, and we hope very soon we will be able to have the official talks. Unofficially many rounds of discussions have taken place and I cannot give too many details…,” he said while adding, “We have made a bit of headway in that, and we are hopeful the official talks will start very soon.”

Sangma further maintained that it is too premature to share the agendas for the peace talks and reminded that the HNLC are coming for unconditional talks within the parameters of the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, the CM informed that he had also briefed and updated union home minister Amit Shah about the ongoing talks with the HNLC during his recent visit to New Delhi.

“I briefed him on the developments that are taking place and how we plan to move forward and the different issues and concerns that are there which are not that serious in nature or I should say there was some points of discussion but we are very positive, all the people who are involved in this talks are positive and we are working hard with a lot of trust and confidence that we are able to take this to a logical conclusion,” he said.

He informed that the union home minister also shared some pointers on how to proceed forward with the peace talks with the HNLC, even as he stressed that the state government is committed to ensure that the issue is resolved at the earliest to bring lasting peace to the state.