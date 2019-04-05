NIA files charge sheet against four Kashmiri students

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against four Kashmiri students, including the cousin of Zakir Musa — who leads Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), a valley based terror outfit having affiliations with Al-Qaeda.

Musa’s cousin Yasir Rafiq Bhat and two others – Zahid Gulzar and Mohammad Idris Shah, all residents of Awantipora in Kashmir valley, were arrested in October last year with a cache of arms and explosives – including one AK-56 rifle, two magazines with 27 live rounds and 1kg explosive powder, from a hostel room of CT Group of Institutions in Jalandhar, Punjab. Later, their associate – Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, who was studying in another institute in Punjab, was also arrested.

According to NIA spokesperson Alok Mittal, “It was found that the arrested accused were cadres of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), a Kashmir-based terrorist organisation with a pan-Islamic ideology...”.

All four have been charged under unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA).

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 23:55 IST