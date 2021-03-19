Night curfew timings in Surat extended by an hour amid surge in Covid cases

With over 300 new coronavirus cases emerging in Surat city of Gujarat, the civic body has now decided to increase the night curfew timing by one hour.

Instead of 10 pm, the night curfew will now start from 9 pm and end at 6 am, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said on Friday.

The new timing will come into effect from Friday night, it said.

Moreover, people coming from other states and wanting to stay in hotels or guest-houses in Surat city will be required to produce their negative RT-PCR test report, the civic body said in a release.

Of the total number of 1,276 new Covid-19 cases that emerged in Gujarat on Thursday, as many as 324 cases, the highest in the state on that day, were registered in Surat city alone.

Three days back, the Gujarat government had increased the night curfew timings in four major cities, including Ahmedabad and Surat, by two hours to stem the spread of the virus.

Earlier, the timing was from 12 am to 6 am. From last Tuesday, the night curfew timing was revised to 10 pm till 6 am.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had on Thursday took a similar step and increased the curfew timing by one hour - from 9 pm to 6 am.