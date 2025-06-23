Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Assembly bypoll Results: Congress leading in Nilambur bypoll, AAP bags 2 seats

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 12:29 PM IST

Assembly bypoll Results: Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath is leading the Nilambur seat against CPI-M candidate M Swaraj by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

The counting of votes is underway in the high-stakes assembly by-elections in five constituencies- Nilambur, Ludhiana West, Kaliganj, Visavadar and Kadi.

Election Commission of India (ECI) staff break the seal of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in Mumbai.(For representation/AFP)
Election Commission of India (ECI) staff break the seal of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in Mumbai.(For representation/AFP)

While the Aam Aadmi Party candidates are leading in two seats in Visavadar (Gujarat) and Ludhiana West (Punjab), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate is leading the Kadi seat in Gujarat and the Congress candidate in Nilambur (Kerala). Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress is also leading in the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal.

Who is leading in Nilambur?

Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath is leading the Kerala seat against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate M Swaraj by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

The by-election in Nilambur was necessitated by the rift between LDF-backed independent MLA P V Anvar and the ruling CPI(M). The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance.

As the Pinarayi Vijayan government nears end of its second term in office, the by-election in Nilambur has evolved into a prestigious battle for both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF.

AAP ahead in Visavadar

Former AAP state president Italia Gopal is leading the Visavadar seat with a margin of over 7,200 votes against BJP candidate Kirit Patel. Congress candidate is trailing at the third spot with 3,855 votes.

The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned.

BJP leads Kadi seat

BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda is leading against Congress candidate Ramesh Chavda by a margin of over 27,000 votes.

The Kadi bye-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February.

AAP retains Ludhiana West

The bypoll was necessitated in Ludhiana West after AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi died of a self-inflicted bullet injury in January this year.

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora is leading from the seat with a margin of over 3,200 votes against Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu. While Sanjeev Arora, a Rajya Sabha MP, got 17,358 votes, the former Congress minister received 14,086 votes.

TMC ahead in Kaliganj seat

TMC candidate Alifa Ahmed is leading the seat against Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh by a margin of 19,164 votes.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
