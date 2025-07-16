Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen was planned for today: Why was it deferred?

Kerala-based nurse Nimisha Priya and her family breathed a huge sigh of relief on Tuesday as her execution planned for today in Yemen was postponed. The development reportedly was the result of 'concerted efforts' by the Indian authorities and the intervention of the 'Grand Mufti of India'. Nimisha Priya was set for execution in Yemen today, but after 'concerted efforts' by the Indian government, it was postponed.(File Photo)

Nimisha Priya, who hails from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, was sentenced to death in 2020 for the alleged murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2017, and until 24 hours ago, her execution was seen as imminent.

On Monday, the Indian government informed Supreme Court there was "nothing much" it could do to save Nimisha, citing diplomatic limitations in Yemen. Nimisha was lodged in a prison that was controlled by the Houthis, with whom India shares no diplomatic ties.

Despite these challenges, a glimmer of hope presented itself for Nimisha, who has been saved from the jaws of death with the execution being postponed.

What led to execution being deferred

Sheikh Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, known as the 'Grand Mufti of India', reportedly facilitated the postponement of the Kerala nurse's execution.

The Sunni Muslim leader got in touch with some Islamic scholars in Yemen, who then met and discussed Nimisha's death row. It was earlier reported that at the behest of Aboobacker Musliyar, talks were initiated between representatives of a Sufi scholar and a member representing the murder victim's family.

Besides, India made efforts to secure additional time for Priya's family to reach a "mutually agreeable" resolution with the other party, reported news agency PTI.

Officials in India were regularly in touch with local jail authorities and the prosecutor's office in Yemen, which ultimately led to the postponement, the report further said.

What's next for Nimisha Priya?

While the postponement of execution comes a big win for Nimisha Priya and her family, they still have a long road ahead as their ultimate goal is to stop the execution.

According to the Grand Mufti, efforts are still being made to seek a pardon for Nimisha by murder victim Mahdi's family. 'Blood money' is an acceptable provision under Yemen’s Sharia law, and it was earlier reported that Nimisha's family was willing to pay ₹8.6 crore as part of it to the victim's family.

"In Islam, instead of killing, there is also a practice of giving Diya (compensation). I requested them to accept Diyaat as the party is ready here for it. There are talks going on about whether my request has to be accepted," the Grand Mufti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nimisha Priya's family is relieved over the postponement of her execution, but hopes to avert it altogether and bring her back to India safely.