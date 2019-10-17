e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Nine policemen, returning from PM’s rally, injured in accident

The accident took place around 4.45 pm on Dindrud- Shirsala road.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aurangabad
The policemen, who were part of the riot control unit, were deployed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign rally at Parli in Beed district.
The policemen, who were part of the riot control unit, were deployed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign rally at Parli in Beed district.(HT Archives/For representative purposes only)
         

Nine policemen were injured after the van carrying them overturned in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

The policemen, who were part of the riot control unit, were deployed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign rally at Parli in Beed district.

The accident took place around 4.45 pm on Dindrud- Shirsala road.

“While returning from the rally, the van’s axle broke off and the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the road and overturned,” additional superintendent of police Vijay Kabade told PTI.

“Six policemen were admitted to Beed Civil Hospital and three are being treated at a hospital at Majalgaon. The driver has a head injury but he is out of danger,” Kabade said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 19:59 IST

tags
top news
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Stories of NCP corruption are legendary: Piyush Goyal | Maharashtra polls
Stories of NCP corruption are legendary: Piyush Goyal | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News