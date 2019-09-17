Nirmala Sitharaman extends greetings to PM Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 07:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns a year older on Tuesday, September 17. Praising him on his 69th birthday, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to twitter and said, “Your dedication, eye for detail & perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership.”

“ On your birthday, my prayers for your long and healthy life. Inspired by your untiring efforts to serve our nation. Your dedication, eye for detail & perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership. Many happy returns, “ Sitharaman wrote.

Wishes for PM Narendra Modi from several BJP leaders and people from across the party started pouring since midnight itself as many called him an inspiration and praised his leadership.

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah launched the party’s ‘seva saptah’ (service week) as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations on September 14. Shah also appealed to citizens to shun the use of plastic to contribute to a cleaner environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad late Monday night. He will visit Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district to witness the water level reach its highest capacity at 138.68 metres, first time ever since it was raised two years ago. The entire dam is illuminated to honour prime minister on his birthday.

The ruling party at the Centre will also undertake innumerable social initiatives across the nation from September 14-20. A number of exhibitions are also in the pipeline to showcase the social work done by the prime minister.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 07:45 IST