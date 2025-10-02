Nita Ambani performs Garba with Falguni Pathak on Navratri. Watch

Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson, Nita Ambani, also took part in Navratri festivities along with renowned singer Falguni Pathak at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday. She celebrated at the Radiance Dandiya at the convention centre. A video was also posted by the convention centre on social media showing Nita Ambani dancing with Pathak and addressing the audience. A video was also posted by the convention centre on social media showing Nita Ambani dancing with Falguni Pathak and addressing the audience.(Joi Convention Centre/Instagram)

Nita Ambani was seen doing garba with Falguni singing at the stage of Jio Convention Centre. Nita also addressed the crowd at the event and said that she used to dance all night during Navratri when she was young. "When I was a young girl, I used to dance all nine nights of Navratri. It brings back so many beautiful, youthful memories. I have known Falguni (Pathak) for 25 years...."

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is celebrated during this time, honouring goddess Durga and commemorating her victory over Mahishasur.

Radiance Dandiya was an event held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai from September 22 to celebrate Navratri and Durga Puja.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami). In India, Navratri is celebrated with offering prayers and performing garba through the night in various forms and traditions.

Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival celebrated over nine nights in honour of the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga. Observed during the lunar month of Ashwin, the festival is characterised by devoted worship, elaborate rituals, and lively cultural festivities. During this time, devotees observe fasts, sing devotional hymns, and take part in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya. These nine days hold deep religious significance for Hindus and are celebrated with immense enthusiasm and grandeur.