Nitin Gadkari calls for research to explore cheaper alternatives to cement, steel to reduce prices
Amid rising steel prices in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday highlighted the need to explore alternatives to steel as well as cement, for bringing down their prices.
The Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) said he has asked some people from Indian Institutes of Technology to carry out research on alternatives to cement and steel.
"Steel prices have increased by 65 per cent in the last six months," Gadkari said adding that the steel and cement rates will reduce once cheaper alternatives are available.
Addressing an event to launch products prepared under the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Vigyan Gram Sankul Pariyojana, the minister also cited the example of soyabean cakes. He said when used for mass consumption, they can be served as cheaper alternatives to mutton while alleviating the problem of malnutrition, due to their high protein content of 49 per cent.
"I believe that chicken and mutton are spoiling our mindset," the minister said. He, however, added that this should not become a controversial matter, as even though he is a vegetarian, a lot of people in the country are non-vegetarian.
Gadkari also said lakhs of jobs could be created by empowering the village industry, which has the potential of achieving the annual turnover of ₹5 lakh crore.
He added that by exploring new marketing avenues and export potential, the contribution of India's MSMEs could further be increased from 30 per cent at present to 40 per cent in the next 5 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Best offer given to farmers, says minister Tomar, adds stir will end soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apni Party seeks PM Modi’s intervention to restore J-K's statehood, 4G links
- Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also raised issues of rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and the need for all-weather inter-regional road connections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari calls for research to explore cheaper options to cement, steel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 Haryana Police officers to receive Police medals on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Negative RT-PCR report must for devotees coming for Kumbh in Haridwar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17 ITBP officials get Police Medals on eve of Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Maharashtra Governor has time for Kangana, but not farmers': Sharad Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO conducts maiden launch of Akash missile at integrated test range in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CRPF man killed in Pulwama attack gets President's police medal for gallantry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi High Court adopts QR code-based digital entry pass system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old woman killed by leopard in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
- The woman succumbed to her injuries after she was attacked by a leopard when she had gone to the forest to collect grass.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa nearing complete normalcy after Covid-19 outbreak: Governor Koshyari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maintain peace during tractor rally, appeals Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Farmers gather for Mumbai rally and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind confers Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards to 40 people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox