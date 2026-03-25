No change in LPG refill booking norms: Govt's big clarification amid supply concerns

The ministry also urged consumers to avoid panic booking and said that there is sufficient LPG stock available to meet demand.

Amid circulating reports suggesting changes to Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refill booking rules, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday clarified that no such changes have been made and that the existing norms will continue as before.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines—45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single-bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double-bottle connections,” the press release issued on March 25 read.

Also read | Fuel stocks adequate nationwide; LPG supply prioritised: Centre

The existing refill booking timelines remain unchanged:

25 days in urban areas

45 days in rural areas, irrespective of connection type The ministry maintained that adequate LPG stocks are available across the country, and there is no cause for concern.

Efforts on commercial LPG supply The Centre is making every effort through state governments, to provide scarce LPG equitably to commercial customers such as community kitchens, dhabas, and migrant workers while maintaining supplies to domestic consumers, amid the ongoing war in West Asia, an official aware of the matter said on Monday, earlier HT reported.

Also read | Man held in Gurugram for illegal LPG refilling, 35 cylinders seized

Updating on fuel availability, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said that natural gas supply to domestic consumers and compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport is being met fully on priority.

Industrial and commercial consumers connected with the gas grid are also getting 80% of the fuel they used to consume. India meets about 50% of its natural gas consumption through domestic output; it imports the rest from various geographies, including West Asia, America, Russia and Australia.

The government has advised city gas distribution (CGD) entities to prioritise commercial connections and also wrote to states on this matter, discussing an additional 10% gas allocation for the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG), Sharma said. “As a result of these efforts in last three weeks, approximately 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial PNG connections have been either installed or activated,” she added.

On the supply situation of commercial LPG, she said there is a proposal to give 10% additional LPG to state governments if they help in the expansion of the PNG network in their respective states. Initially, the government proposed to allocate 20% commercial LPG, then it made a 10% additional allocation.