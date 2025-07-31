Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
No Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 2, 9, and 16

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 08:32 pm IST

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s change of guard stands cancelled on Aug 2, 9, 16 due to rehearsals for Independence Day and visit of Philippines President Marcos Jr.

There will be no change of guard ceremony on August 2, 9 and 16 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said on Thursday.

President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R Marcos Jr., is slated to visit India from August 4 to 8.(rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in)
The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place on August 2, 9 and 16, 2025, at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan as the Ceremonial Battalion will be engaged in the rehearsal for the upcoming guard of honour for the visiting Head of State and the Independence Day ceremony," the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R Marcos Jr., is slated to visit India from August 4 to 8. During the visit, he will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

