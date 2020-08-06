e-paper
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India

No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India

The Islamabad high court on Monday had directed the government to inform India to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav in order to file a review petition against his conviction. He is facing a death sentence for alleged spying.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:30 IST
hindustan times.com| Editedby Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New delhi
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said there has been no response from Pakistan on the Kulbhushan jadhav case.
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said there has been no response from Pakistan on the Kulbhushan jadhav case.(ANI)
         

Islamabad has not reached out to New Delhi after the Islamabad high court’s order on Monday to the Pakistani government to give another chance to India to appoint a counsel for former Indian navy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav who is on death row.

“We haven’t received any communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Pakistan needs to provide unhindered, unimpeded consular access to him,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

The Islamabad high court on Monday had directed the government to inform India to appoint a lawyer for Jadhav in order to file a review petition against his conviction. He is facing a death sentence for alleged spying.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad high court headed by chief justice Athar Minallah also directed the Pakistan government to again inform Jadhav, 50, of his rights under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) order of 2019 staying his execution and calling for a review of his conviction.

India had recently said Pakistan had blocked all its efforts to seek remedies in the case of Jadhav, who was arrested by Pakistani security agencies in Balochistan in March 2016 and charged with spying.

India maintains Jadhav is not a spy was kidnapped by Pakistani operatives from the Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running a business.

