Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

No contaminants found in MP cough syrup samples: Health Ministry

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 09:40 pm IST

The statement said that tests found no contaminants, including Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), in the cough syrup sample.

Drug control officials have found no trace of contaminants in samples of cough syrup collected after the death of at least nine children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories for “rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population”.(Representational Image)
Meanwhile, the ministry has also issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories for “rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population”.(Representational Image)

Laboratory tests found no presence of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG) — toxic substances known to cause kidney injury. “As per the test results, none of the samples contained DEG or EG contaminants,” the ministry said in a statement.

A joint central team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and other agencies visited Chhindwara and collected various samples in coordination with state authorities. The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples, confirming the absence of DEG and EG.

Also read: Centre rushes experts to look into Madhya Pradesh deaths linked to cough syrup

In addition, NIV Pune tested blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples for common pathogens. One case tested positive for Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection commonly spread through contaminated water.

While ruling out contamination in the cough syrup, the Health Ministry said a multi-disciplinary expert team has been constituted to probe other possible causes of the deaths. Investigations now include testing of water samples, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens.

Also read: Lucknow man arrested with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup

Meanwhile, the ministry has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories calling for the “rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population”. It clarified that the product under reference is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for children.

Earlier in the day, drug control officers from Delhi and Chennai inspected a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Sunguvarchatram, Tamil Nadu. The action followed concerns that medicines from the facility may have been linked to the deaths. Families of the affected children reported that the illness began with common cold, cough, and fever, before progressing to kidney complications.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / No contaminants found in MP cough syrup samples: Health Ministry
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On