No contaminants found in MP cough syrup samples: Health Ministry

Drug control officials have found no trace of contaminants in samples of cough syrup collected after the death of at least nine children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. Meanwhile, the ministry has also issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories for “rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population”.(Representational Image)

Laboratory tests found no presence of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG) — toxic substances known to cause kidney injury. “As per the test results, none of the samples contained DEG or EG contaminants,” the ministry said in a statement.

A joint central team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and other agencies visited Chhindwara and collected various samples in coordination with state authorities. The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples, confirming the absence of DEG and EG.

Also read: Centre rushes experts to look into Madhya Pradesh deaths linked to cough syrup

In addition, NIV Pune tested blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples for common pathogens. One case tested positive for Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection commonly spread through contaminated water.

While ruling out contamination in the cough syrup, the Health Ministry said a multi-disciplinary expert team has been constituted to probe other possible causes of the deaths. Investigations now include testing of water samples, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens.

Also read: Lucknow man arrested with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup

Meanwhile, the ministry has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories calling for the “rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population”. It clarified that the product under reference is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for children.

Earlier in the day, drug control officers from Delhi and Chennai inspected a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Sunguvarchatram, Tamil Nadu. The action followed concerns that medicines from the facility may have been linked to the deaths. Families of the affected children reported that the illness began with common cold, cough, and fever, before progressing to kidney complications.