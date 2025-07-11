No discussion at all on CM post, says Siddaramaiah after meeting with Congress high command

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has yet again dismissed the speculations regarding a change in leadership. After a meeting on Friday with Congress' high command, the Karnataka leader stated that the speculations regarding a vacancy in the CM post were "not discussed at all." The Karnataka CM is in Delhi for a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other senior party leaders.(HT Photo)

In response to reporters, the Karnataka Chief Minister stated that the issue of leadership change was not discussed.

"How many times do I tell you, it (speculations around Karnataka CM post) was not discussed at all? This issue was not discussed at all with the high command," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

‘No vacancy’ for CM, says Siddaramaiah

On Thursday, the Karnataka CM asserted that there was "no vacancy" for the top post and added that he would stay committed to the role for the next five years.

"Am I not sitting here as the Chief Minister? Where is the vacancy? D K Shivakumar himself has clarified this, and I’m saying the same, there’s no vacancy for the CM post,” he told reporters during his visit to New Delhi.

The Karnataka CM is in Delhi for a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other senior party leaders. The meeting was held amid the speculations that high command may discuss the echo of ministers and MLAs in Karnataka calling for a change in leadership.

Amid the speculations, the opposition BJP has called on the Congress high command for clarification over Siddaramaiah's potential exit.

"The Congress high command should certainly clarify, if not to everyone, then certainly to Mr. DK Shivakumar, that he is going to be shown the door and that they will not fulfil the promise that they gave him, that forced him to become the Deputy Chief Minister," said BJP leader Rachna Reddy.